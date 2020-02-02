Next Race Off

16:00 Leopardstown Sun 2 February 2020
- Gaelic Plant Hire Leopardstown Handicap Chase (Grade A)
- 2m 5f,
- 24 Runners
- Winner€90,000.002nd€30,000.003rd€15,000.004th€7,500.005th€4,501.006th€3,000.00
- Surface: Turf
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Whisperinthebreeze
|6
|10-1
|7/1
|T: Mrs J HarringtonJ: P D Kennedy
Betting
Forecast
At The Acorn (11/2), Fitzhenry (7/1), Robin Des Foret (7/1), Dallas Des Pictons (7/1), Shady Operator (11/1), Blazer (11/1), Portmore Lough (12/1), Articulum (12/1), Moonshine Bay (14/1), Any Second Now (14/1), Ice Cold Soul (20/1), Minella Times (20/1), Punches Cross (20/1), Trainwreck (20/1), Last Goodbye (20/1), Kitten Rock (25/1), Yorkhill (25/1), Chavi Artist (25/1), Listen Dear (33/1), Noble Emperor (50/1), Glamorgan Duke (50/1), Mr Diablo (50/1), The Caddy Rose (66/1), Scoir Mear (66/1)
