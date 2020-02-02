Next Race Off

Meetings

16:00 Leopardstown Sun 2 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Gaelic Plant Hire Leopardstown Handicap Chase (Grade A)
  • 2m 5f,
  • 24 Runners
  • Winner€90,000.002nd€30,000.003rd€15,000.004th€7,500.005th€4,501.006th€3,000.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Yorkhill64
1011-10OR: 152CD
T: W P MullinsJ: D E Mullins
Last RunWatch last race
2
Any Second Nowb37
811-8OR: 150
T: T M WalshJ: M P Walsh
Last RunWatch last race
3
Robin Des Foret37
1011-7OR: 149D
T: W P MullinsJ: P Townend
Last RunWatch last race
4
Articulumt22
1011-6OR: 148
T: T O'BrienJ: K J Brouder (3)
Last RunWatch last race
5
Fitzhenryb37
810-13OR: 141BF
T: P NolanJ: B J Geraghty
Last RunWatch last race
6
Blazer22
910-12OR: 140BFC
T: W P MullinsJ: D F O'Regan
Last RunWatch last race
7
Moonshine Bayp308
710-12OR: 140
T: Mrs J HarringtonJ: R M Power
Last RunWatch last race
8
Listen Dear37
1010-10OR: 138
T: W P MullinsJ: B Hayes
Last RunWatch last race
9
Kitten Rockp133
1010-9OR: 137
T: E J O'GradyJ: D J McInerney
Last RunWatch last race
10
Last Goodbyeb,t105
910-9OR: 137CD
T: Miss E DoyleJ: S W Flanagan
Last RunWatch last race
11
Dallas Des Pictons21
710-7OR: 135C
T: G ElliottJ: J W Kennedy
Last RunWatch last race
12
Mr Diablot70
1110-6OR: 134CD
T: J P DempseyJ: L P Dempsey
Last RunWatch last race
13
Shady Operatorb,t36
710-6OR: 134
T: J P O'BrienJ: J J Slevin
Last RunWatch last race
14
Trainwreck38
810-6OR: 134C
T: H De BromheadJ: Rachael Blackmore
Last RunWatch last race
15
Punches Crossb,t177
710-4OR: 132
T: J P O'BrienJ: D J O'Keeffe
Last RunWatch last race
16
At The Acornt22
610-3OR: 131D
T: A J MartinJ: P T Enright
Last RunWatch last race
17
Minella Timest36
710-3OR: 131
T: H De BromheadJ: H Morgan (7)
Last RunWatch last race
18
Portmore Lought170
910-3OR: 131
T: J E KielyJ: S D Torrens (7)
Last RunWatch last race
19
Scoir Mear36
1010-2OR: 130
T: T MullinsJ: N P Madden
Last RunWatch last race
20
The Caddy Rosep7
69-12OR: 126
T: N MeadeJ: C P McNamara (5)
Last RunWatch last race
21
Chavi Artist21
79-11OR: 125
T: T MullinsJ: J M Moore
Last RunWatch last race
22
Glamorgan Duket14
79-11OR: 125
T: P J GilliganJ: C D Maxwell
Last RunWatch last race
23
Ice Cold Soulp,t14
109-11OR: 125C
T: N MeadeJ: A W Short (3)
Last RunWatch last race
24
Noble Emperort29
129-10OR: 123D
T: A J MartinJ: M A Enright
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Whisperinthebreeze610-17/1
T: Mrs J HarringtonJ: P D Kennedy

Betting

Forecast

At The Acorn (11/2), Fitzhenry (7/1), Robin Des Foret (7/1), Dallas Des Pictons (7/1), Shady Operator (11/1), Blazer (11/1), Portmore Lough (12/1), Articulum (12/1), Moonshine Bay (14/1), Any Second Now (14/1), Ice Cold Soul (20/1), Minella Times (20/1), Punches Cross (20/1), Trainwreck (20/1), Last Goodbye (20/1), Kitten Rock (25/1), Yorkhill (25/1), Chavi Artist (25/1), Listen Dear (33/1), Noble Emperor (50/1), Glamorgan Duke (50/1), Mr Diablo (50/1), The Caddy Rose (66/1), Scoir Mear (66/1)

