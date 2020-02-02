Next Race Off

Meetings

14:30 Leopardstown Sun 2 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • William Fry Handicap Hurdle (0-150) (Grade B)
  • 3m,
  • 31 Runners
  • Winner€59,999.002nd€20,000.003rd€10,000.004th€5,000.005th€3,000.006th€2,000.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Jury Dutyt106
911-10OR: 146
T: G ElliottJ: D N Russell
Last RunWatch last race
2
Sayo33
611-9OR: 145
T: W P MullinsJ: M P Fogarty
Last RunWatch last race
3
The Jam Man32
711-3OR: 139D
T: Ronan McNallyJ: B Browne (5)
Last RunWatch last race
4
De Name Escapes Met70
1011-2OR: 138
T: N MeadeJ: E Walsh (7)
Last RunWatch last race
5
Gardens of Babylonb,t35
511-0OR: 139
T: J P O'BrienJ: B J Geraghty
Last RunWatch last race
6
Morosini29
510-13OR: 138
T: Mrs J HarringtonJ: S D Torrens (7)
Last RunWatch last race
7
Take Revengep1,t85
810-13OR: 135D
T: M BrassilJ: D J McInerney
Last RunWatch last race
8
Cuneop36
810-12OR: 134CD
T: H De BromheadJ: H Morgan (7)
Last RunWatch last race
9
Gran Geste57
710-12OR: 134
T: Miss E DoyleJ: M P Walsh
Last RunWatch last race
10
Great White Shark36
610-11OR: 133D
T: W P MullinsJ: D E Mullins
Last RunWatch last race
11
Quartz Du Rheu37
510-11OR: 136
T: W P MullinsJ: P Townend
Last RunWatch last race
12
Silver Sheen22
610-11OR: 133D
T: Mrs J HarringtonJ: R M Power
Last RunWatch last race
13
Column Of Fire18
610-10OR: 132
T: G ElliottJ: J W Kennedy
Last RunWatch last race
14
Thermistoclesp36
810-9OR: 131D
T: J P O'BrienJ: J J Slevin
Last RunWatch last race
15
High Sparrowb36
710-8OR: 130D
T: J P O'BrienJ: M P Burke (7)
Last RunWatch last race
16
Swordsman77
610-8OR: 130
T: G ElliottJ: M A Enright
Last RunWatch last race
17
Tout Est Permisp36
710-7OR: 129BFD
T: N MeadeJ: S W Flanagan
Last RunWatch last race
18
Treacysenniscorthy36
810-6OR: 128CD
T: Robert WidgerJ: K J Brouder (3)
Last RunWatch last race
19
Court Maid15
710-5OR: 127D
T: T MullinsJ: S F O'Keeffe (5)
Last RunWatch last race
20
Stacks Mountainp36
710-4OR: 126D
T: H De BromheadJ: Rachael Blackmore
Last RunWatch last race
21
Defy De Meet136
710-3OR: 125
T: W P MullinsJ: B Hayes
Last RunWatch last race
22
Peaches And Cream15
510-1OR: 126C
T: G P CromwellJ: J M Moore
Last RunWatch last race
23
Zola37
610-1OR: 123D
T: W P MullinsJ: C P McNamara (5)
Last RunWatch last race
24
Braeside19
69-13OR: 121
T: G ElliottJ: L P Dempsey
Last RunWatch last race
25
Snugsborough Benny112
109-13OR: 121D
T: L P CusackJ: A W Short (3)
Last RunWatch last race
26
You Can Call Me Alh36
69-13OR: 121BF
T: E J O'GradyJ: P T Enright
Last RunWatch last race
27
Oscar Knight33
119-12OR: 120
T: T MullinsJ: D J O'Keeffe
Last RunWatch last race
28
Alohamorap22
69-10OR: 118D
T: J NashJ: Gavin Peter Brouder (7)
Last RunWatch last race
29
Guard Of Honour29
99-10OR: 117
T: W P MullinsJ: Reserve 1
Last RunWatch last race
30
Impatient Partnert10
79-10OR: 117BF
T: N MeadeJ: Reserve 2
Last RunWatch last race
31
Cabaret Queen37
89-10OR: 116D
T: W P MullinsJ: Reserve 3
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Dallas Des Pictons610-127/2
T: G ElliottJ: J W Kennedy

Betting

Forecast

Cabaret Queen (9/2), Tout Est Permis (15/2), Column Of Fire (15/2), Silver Sheen (15/2), Treacysenniscorthy (11/1), Snugsborough Benny (12/1), Gran Geste (12/1), Morosini (12/1), You Can Call Me Al (16/1), Braeside (16/1), The Jam Man (16/1), Zola (20/1), High Sparrow (20/1), Quartz Du Rheu (20/1), Gardens of Babylon (20/1), Sayo (20/1), Take Revenge (20/1), Swordsman (25/1), Great White Shark (25/1), Alohamora (25/1), Stacks Mountain (25/1), Cuneo (25/1), Jury Duty (25/1), Oscar Knight (33/1), Thermistocles (33/1), De Name Escapes Me (33/1), Guard Of Honour (33/1), Peaches And Cream (33/1), Impatient Partner (40/1), Court Maid (40/1), Defy De Mee (50/1)

