14:30 Leopardstown Sun 2 February 2020
- William Fry Handicap Hurdle (0-150) (Grade B)
- 3m,
- 31 Runners
- Winner€59,999.002nd€20,000.003rd€10,000.004th€5,000.005th€3,000.006th€2,000.00
- Surface: Turf
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Dallas Des Pictons
|6
|10-12
|7/2
|T: G ElliottJ: J W Kennedy
Betting
Forecast
Cabaret Queen (9/2), Tout Est Permis (15/2), Column Of Fire (15/2), Silver Sheen (15/2), Treacysenniscorthy (11/1), Snugsborough Benny (12/1), Gran Geste (12/1), Morosini (12/1), You Can Call Me Al (16/1), Braeside (16/1), The Jam Man (16/1), Zola (20/1), High Sparrow (20/1), Quartz Du Rheu (20/1), Gardens of Babylon (20/1), Sayo (20/1), Take Revenge (20/1), Swordsman (25/1), Great White Shark (25/1), Alohamora (25/1), Stacks Mountain (25/1), Cuneo (25/1), Jury Duty (25/1), Oscar Knight (33/1), Thermistocles (33/1), De Name Escapes Me (33/1), Guard Of Honour (33/1), Peaches And Cream (33/1), Impatient Partner (40/1), Court Maid (40/1), Defy De Mee (50/1)
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.