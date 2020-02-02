Next Race Off

Meetings

12:55 Leopardstown Sun 2 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Irish Stallion Farms EBF Paddy Mullins Mares Handicap Hurdle (Grade B)
  • 2m 2f,
  • 27 Runners
  • Winner€59,999.002nd€20,000.003rd€10,000.004th€5,000.005th€3,000.006th€2,000.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Surinp1,t35
511-10OR: 140BF
T: G ElliottJ: K Brogan (7)
Last RunWatch last race
2
My Sister Sarah35
611-8OR: 137D
T: W P MullinsJ: H Morgan (7)
Last RunWatch last race
3
Jeremys Flameh29
611-7OR: 136
T: G P CromwellJ: J M Moore
Last RunWatch last race
4
Barrab,t35
911-6OR: 135D
T: G ElliottJ: J W Kennedy
Last RunWatch last race
5
Concertista38
611-6OR: 135
T: W P MullinsJ: D E Mullins
Last RunWatch last race
6
Black Tearsp35
611-4OR: 133
T: G ElliottJ: D N Russell
Last RunWatch last race
7
Drury32
611-4OR: 133D
T: W P MullinsJ: P Townend
Last RunWatch last race
8
Emily Moon93
611-0OR: 129
T: Mrs J HarringtonJ: R M Power
Last RunWatch last race
9
Rebel Ogh23
710-13OR: 128
T: W P MullinsJ: B J Geraghty
Last RunWatch last race
10
La Sorelita37
510-10OR: 126
T: W P MullinsJ: B Hayes
Last RunWatch last race
11
Awayinthewestp138
810-7OR: 122
T: P A FahyJ: S W Flanagan
Last RunWatch last race
12
Ellie Macp36
710-6OR: 121C
T: H De BromheadJ: Rachael Blackmore
Last RunWatch last race
13
Ena Baieh38
610-5OR: 120
T: H FryJ: M P Walsh
Last RunWatch last race
14
Duchess Ravenwavest35
610-4OR: 119BF
T: G P CromwellJ: C P McNamara (5)
Last RunWatch last race
15
Rhythm Divine38
610-3OR: 118
T: T GibneyJ: D J O'Keeffe
Last RunWatch last race
16
Spruced Up32
610-3OR: 118
T: E P HartyJ: Miss A B O'Connor (5)
Last RunWatch last race
17
Uisce Solas24
710-1OR: 116
T: D QueallyJ: L Quinlan (5)
Last RunWatch last race
18
Mrs Milner38
510-0OR: 116
T: P NolanJ: S F O'Keeffe (5)
Last RunWatch last race
19
Kalanisi Og38
69-13OR: 114
T: W P MullinsJ: L P Dempsey
Last RunWatch last race
20
Strange Notionsh22
69-13OR: 114
T: C O'BrienJ: P T Enright
Last RunWatch last race
21
Owenacurra Lass32
79-12OR: 113
T: D QueallyJ: T P Queally
Last RunWatch last race
22
Fenta Des Obeauxh38
59-11OR: 113
T: W P MullinsJ: C D Maxwell
Last RunWatch last race
23
Tara Dylan23
89-11OR: 112CD
T: T MullinsJ: G P Brouder (7)
Last RunWatch last race
24
Andalusa38
59-10OR: 112
T: W P MullinsJ: M A Enright
Last RunWatch last race
25
Burlesque Queen33
69-10OR: 109
T: Miss E DoyleJ: A W Short (3)
Last RunWatch last race
26
Our Roxane10(ex 9)
99-10OR: 100
T: T O'BrienJ: K J Brouder (3)
Last RunWatch last race
27
Fiveaftermidnightp35
79-10OR: 108
T: P J RothwellJ: S D Torrens (7)
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Sassy Diva810-710/3
T: Shane CrawleyJ: D Meyler

Betting

Forecast

Spruced Up (6/1), Jeremys Flame (7/1), Drury (8/1), Ena Baie (12/1), La Sorelita (14/1), Surin (14/1), Owenacurra Lass (14/1), Rebel Og (16/1), Concertista (16/1), My Sister Sarah (16/1), Burlesque Queen (16/1), Mrs Milner (16/1), Uisce Solas (16/1), Andalusa (20/1), Duchess Ravenwaves (20/1), Kalanisi Og (25/1), Our Roxane (25/1), Rhythm Divine (25/1), Black Tears (25/1), Tara Dylan (33/1), Fenta Des Obeaux (33/1), Strange Notions (33/1), Ellie Mac (33/1), Awayinthewest (33/1), Emily Moon (33/1), Barra (33/1), Fiveaftermidnight (33/1)

