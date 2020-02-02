Next Race Off

12:55 Leopardstown Sun 2 February 2020
- Irish Stallion Farms EBF Paddy Mullins Mares Handicap Hurdle (Grade B)
- 2m 2f,
- 27 Runners
- Winner€59,999.002nd€20,000.003rd€10,000.004th€5,000.005th€3,000.006th€2,000.00
- Surface: Turf
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Sassy Diva
|8
|10-7
|10/3
|T: Shane CrawleyJ: D Meyler
Betting
Forecast
Spruced Up (6/1), Jeremys Flame (7/1), Drury (8/1), Ena Baie (12/1), La Sorelita (14/1), Surin (14/1), Owenacurra Lass (14/1), Rebel Og (16/1), Concertista (16/1), My Sister Sarah (16/1), Burlesque Queen (16/1), Mrs Milner (16/1), Uisce Solas (16/1), Andalusa (20/1), Duchess Ravenwaves (20/1), Kalanisi Og (25/1), Our Roxane (25/1), Rhythm Divine (25/1), Black Tears (25/1), Tara Dylan (33/1), Fenta Des Obeaux (33/1), Strange Notions (33/1), Ellie Mac (33/1), Awayinthewest (33/1), Emily Moon (33/1), Barra (33/1), Fiveaftermidnight (33/1)
