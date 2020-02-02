Next Race Off

15:30 Leopardstown Sun 2 February 2020
- Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup (Grade 1) (Class 1)
- 3m,
- 9 Runners
- Winner€142,500.002nd€50,000.003rd€24,999.004th€12,500.005th€7,500.006th€5,000.007th€3,750.00
- Surface: Turf
Gallant and gutsy sort but has been completely bereft of any form in a couple of starts in Grade 1 company this term finishing last of nine at Punchestown and eight over C&D in the Savils chase at Christmas.
Winner of this contest 12 months ago beating Road To Respect a short head in the four runner event. Out of form in three starts since including a heavy defeat in the Grade 1 Savils chase over C&D at Christmas behind Delta Work.
Winner of six of his 15 starts over the larger obstacles but could find life difficult in this company stepping up in trip. Yard won this race for the first time in five years 12 months ago.
Won for the third time over fences when landing a Navan handicap chase on soft ground over a similar trip when last seen in November. May need a few to under perform but not to be taken lightly.
Winner over C&D of the Grade 1 Savils chase on yielding ground over Christmas. Give the impression we may not have seen the best of him yet. Yard have saddled Empire Of Dirt and Outlander to hit the frame in this Grade 1 contest in recent years.
Likable sort who usually runs his races up with the pace in the early stages. Winner over 3m1f in October the gelding finished well behind Delta Work over C&D in the Grade 1 Savils chase at Christmas beaten 12L.
Highest rated in this race by 8lb but looked awkward and nervy at a number of obstacles on comeback run in the Grade 1 Savils chase over C&D in December. Stable have won this race in four of the last nine years including 12 months ago.
Lightly raced dual Cheltenham Festival winner (Pertemps/RSA) who developed into a high-class chaser. Disappointed in a couple of Grade 1 starts in December including finishing 4L down on Delta Work over C&D at Christmas.
A thoroughly honest and likable mare who hasn't quite fired as of yet this season. Third of seven beaten 1½L behind Lady Buttons at Doncaster over Christmas, form not good enough to have her playing a role in this contest.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Bellshill
|9
|11-10
|2/1
|T: W P MullinsJ: Ruby Walsh
Betting
Forecast
Kemboy (6/4), Delta Work (2/1), Presenting Percy (9/2), Chris's Dream (11/2), Bellshill (12/1), La Bague Au Roi (25/1), Cadmium (33/1), Anibale Fly (50/1), Jett (100/1)
Verdict
- Delta Work
- Kemboy
- Presenting Percy
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.