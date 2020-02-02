Next Race Off

Meetings

15:30 Leopardstown Sun 2 February 2020

  • Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup (Grade 1) (Class 1)
  • 3m,
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner€142,500.002nd€50,000.003rd€24,999.004th€12,500.005th€7,500.006th€5,000.007th€3,750.00
  • Surface: Turf
Cloth number
1
Anibale Flyt36
1011-10OR: 158CD
T: A J MartinJ: B J Geraghty

Gallant and gutsy sort but has been completely bereft of any form in a couple of starts in Grade 1 company this term finishing last of nine at Punchestown and eight over C&D in the Savils chase at Christmas.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Bellshillt136
1011-10OR: 166CD
T: W P MullinsJ: Mr P W Mullins

Winner of this contest 12 months ago beating Road To Respect a short head in the four runner event. Out of form in three starts since including a heavy defeat in the Grade 1 Savils chase over C&D at Christmas behind Delta Work.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Cadmium37
811-10OR: 160
T: W P MullinsJ: D E Mullins

Winner of six of his 15 starts over the larger obstacles but could find life difficult in this company stepping up in trip. Yard won this race for the first time in five years 12 months ago.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Chris's Dream70
811-10OR: 160D
T: H De BromheadJ: R M Power

Won for the third time over fences when landing a Navan handicap chase on soft ground over a similar trip when last seen in November. May need a few to under perform but not to be taken lightly.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Delta Workh,t36
711-10OR: 169CD
T: G ElliottJ: J W Kennedy

Winner over C&D of the Grade 1 Savils chase on yielding ground over Christmas. Give the impression we may not have seen the best of him yet. Yard have saddled Empire Of Dirt and Outlander to hit the frame in this Grade 1 contest in recent years.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Jettp36
911-10OR: 155C
T: Mrs J HarringtonJ: Rachael Blackmore

Likable sort who usually runs his races up with the pace in the early stages. Winner over 3m1f in October the gelding finished well behind Delta Work over C&D in the Grade 1 Savils chase at Christmas beaten 12L.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Kemboy36
811-10OR: 177BFCD
T: W P MullinsJ: P Townend

Highest rated in this race by 8lb but looked awkward and nervy at a number of obstacles on comeback run in the Grade 1 Savils chase over C&D in December. Stable have won this race in four of the last nine years including 12 months ago.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Presenting Percyt36
911-10OR: 167D
T: P G KellyJ: D N Russell

Lightly raced dual Cheltenham Festival winner (Pertemps/RSA) who developed into a high-class chaser. Disappointed in a couple of Grade 1 starts in December including finishing 4L down on Delta Work over C&D at Christmas.

Last RunWatch last race
9
La Bague Au Roi35
911-3OR: 147BFCD
T: W GreatrexJ: M P Walsh

A thoroughly honest and likable mare who hasn't quite fired as of yet this season. Third of seven beaten 1½L behind Lady Buttons at Doncaster over Christmas, form not good enough to have her playing a role in this contest.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Bellshill911-102/1
T: W P MullinsJ: Ruby Walsh

Betting

Forecast

Kemboy (6/4), Delta Work (2/1), Presenting Percy (9/2), Chris's Dream (11/2), Bellshill (12/1), La Bague Au Roi (25/1), Cadmium (33/1), Anibale Fly (50/1), Jett (100/1)

Verdict

DELTA WORK had a few re-opposing rivals behind when staying on strongly under pressure on the run-in to beat Monalee ahead in the Grade 1 Savils chase over C&D in December. The Gordon Elliott-trained seven-year-old should be suited by the early pace of either Kemboy or Jett in the early stages of the contest. The highest rated in the race, Kemboy is the clear and obvious danger to the selection ahead of Presenting Percy the mount of jockey Davy Russell. Bellshill, out of form this term landed the spoils here 12 months ago and could go well at a price if dramatically rediscovering his form.
  1. Delta Work
  2. Kemboy
  3. Presenting Percy
