Next Race Off

  • Race 5 - Starter Allowance
  • 6f,
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$13,860.002nd$4,400.003rd$2,200.004th$1,540.00
  • Surface: Dirt
1
(1)
Castle Ridge9
58-11OR: 81D
T: Willie KeeJ: Xavier Perez
2
(2)
Truly Hot21
68-11OR: 85D
T: Mary EpplerJ: Horacio Karamanos
3
(3)
Cocktail Waitress9
58-11OR: 75D
T: W McMahonJ: Jevian Toledo
4
(4)
Vanidosa25
78-8OR: 79D
T: Maria CuprillJ: Ricardo Chiappe
5
(5)
Group Text23
48-11OR: 78D
T: Carlos MancillaJ: J Acosta
6
(6)
My T Talk23
48-11OR: 89D
T: Linda AlbertJ: Alberto Burgos (7)
7
(7)
Dat Dares Gold21
68-8OR: 84D
T: Valora TestermanJ: Alex Cintron

Betting

Forecast

Castle Ridge (13/8), Truly Hot (3/1), Group Text (4/1), My T Talk (5/1), Cocktail Waitress (9/1), Dat Dares Gold (18/1), Vanidosa (20/1)

