14:00 Greyville Sun 2 February 2020
1
(1)
58-11OR: C
8/1
2
(2)
59-0OR: CD
13/2
3
(3)
Caesura21
58-7OR: D
9/2
4
(4)
Spring Flingb58
59-0OR: CD
10/1
5
(5)
48-3OR: CD
9/1
6
(6)
Han Solo28
48-5OR:
7/1
7
(7)
79-1OR: CD
12/1
8
(8)
58-5OR:
18/1
9
(9)
Vinson32
58-11OR: CD
5/1
10
(10)
Gimme Peaceb35
59-6OR: BFCD
11/4
11
(11)
Apache Too50
59-11OR: -
T: Yadav SinghJ: Tristan Godden
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Gimme Peace (11/4), Caesura (9/2), Vinson (5/1), What A Blast (13/2), Han Solo (7/1), Blackburn Roc (8/1), All The Way Up (9/1), Spring Fling (10/1), Apache Too (10/1), Plymouth Rock (12/1), Uncle Charlie (18/1)
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
