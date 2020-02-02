Meetings

14:00 Greyville Sun 2 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Sea Cottage Mr 89 Handicap
  • 7f 210y, Standard
  • 10 Runners
  • WinnerR66,482.002ndR21,270.003rdR10,635.004thR5,327.005thR2,654.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:14:08:18
1
(1)
Blackburn Rocb18
58-11OR: C
8/1
T: Dennis DrierJ: S Veale
2
(2)
What A Blast7
59-0OR: CD
13/2
T: Dennis BoschJ: Craig Zackey
3
(3)
Caesura21
58-7OR: D
9/2
T: Alyson WrightJ: Denis Schwarz
4
(4)
Spring Flingb58
59-0OR: CD
10/1
T: Glen KotzenJ: Donovan Dillon
5
(5)
All The Way Up32
48-3OR: CD
9/1
T: Duncan HowellsJ: Jason Gates (3)
6
(6)
Han Solo28
48-5OR:
7/1
T: Glen KotzenJ: Serino Moodley
7
(7)
Plymouth Rockb21
79-1OR: CD
12/1
T: Doug CampbellJ: S Randolph
8
(8)
Uncle Charlieb35
58-5OR:
18/1
T: Garth PullerJ: Eric Saziso Ngwane
9
(9)
Vinson32
58-11OR: CD
5/1
T: Tony RivallandJ: Warren Kennedy
10
(10)
Gimme Peaceb35
59-6OR: BFCD
11/4
T: Dean KannemeyerJ: K De Melo

Non-Runners

11
(11)
Apache Too50
59-11OR: -
T: Yadav SinghJ: Tristan Godden

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Gimme Peace (11/4), Caesura (9/2), Vinson (5/1), What A Blast (13/2), Han Solo (7/1), Blackburn Roc (8/1), All The Way Up (9/1), Spring Fling (10/1), Apache Too (10/1), Plymouth Rock (12/1), Uncle Charlie (18/1)

