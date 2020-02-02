Meetings

11:10 Greyville Sun 2 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • 6f 211y, Standard
  • 12 Runners
  • WinnerR63,327.002ndR20,268.003rdR10,134.004thR5,067.005thR2,524.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
1
(1)
Master Of Destiny58
49-6OR:
15/2
T: Dennis DrierJ: S Veale
2
(2)
Vision To Glory7
49-6OR:
2/1
T: Paul LaffertyJ: A Marcus
3
(3)
Backinthegame56
59-6OR:
28/1
T: Dennis DrierJ: Craig Zackey
4
(4)
Palace Houseb21
49-6OR:
25/1
T: Michael RobertsJ: Serino Moodley
5
(5)
El Ballero70
49-6OR:
25/1
T: Greg / AnthonyJ: Ashton Arries
6
(6)
Master George18
59-6OR:
28/1
T: Doug CampbellJ: S Randolph
7
(7)
Maxima70
49-6OR:
80/1
T: Doug CampbellJ: B Jacobson
8
(8)
Wylie's Choice49
49-6OR:
10/1
T: Tony RivallandJ: Donovan Dillon
9
(9)
Whipping Marmaladeb74
49-6OR:
20/1
T: Glen KotzenJ: Denis Schwarz
10
(10)
Ralph The Rascal25
49-6OR:
5/2
T: Alyson WrightJ: Tristan Godden
11
(11)
James Peter88
49-6OR: BF
7/1
T: Gavin Van ZylJ: Warren Kennedy
12
(12)
Ulterior Motive21
49-6OR: BF
5/1
T: Dean KannemeyerJ: K De Melo

Non-Runners

13
Elegantly Sexy18
59-6OR: -
T: Tony RivallandJ: Reserve 1
14
Paddy's Legacy72
59-6OR: -
T: Johan J VuurenJ: Reserve 2
15
Dancing Moonlight312
59-6OR: -
T: Kumaran NaidooJ: Reserve 3

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Vision To Glory (2/1), Ralph The Rascal (5/2), Ulterior Motive (5/1), James Peter (7/1), Master Of Destiny (15/2), Wylie's Choice (10/1), Whipping Marmalade (20/1), El Ballero (25/1), Palace House (25/1), Master George (28/1), Backinthegame (28/1), Maxima (80/1), Dancing Moonlight (N/A), Paddy's Legacy (N/A), Elegantly Sexy (N/A)

