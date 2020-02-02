Meetings

10:35 Greyville Sun 2 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Follow Gold Circle On Facebook Maiden Plate (F & M)
  • 6f 211y, Standard
  • 12 Runners
  • WinnerR63,327.002ndR20,268.003rdR10,134.004thR5,067.005thR2,524.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:10:35:38
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Arctic Princessb157
49-6OR:
7/4
T: Glen KotzenJ: A Marcus
2
(2)
Seville Moon56
49-6OR:
20/1
T: Tony RivallandJ: S Veale
4
(4)
Amberbell25
69-6OR:
14/1
T: Lowan DenysschenJ: Thabiso Gumede (9)
5
(5)
Bellawood49
49-6OR:
100/1
T: Michael RobertsJ: Serino Moodley
6
(6)
Fashion Chic21
49-6OR:
16/1
T: Garth PullerJ: Jabu Jacobs (9)
7
(7)
Alfonse Baby25
49-6OR: BF
13/8
T: Wendy WhiteheadJ: Warren Kennedy
8
(8)
Mystery Trip14
49-6OR:
16/1
T: Nathan KotzenJ: B Jacobson
9
(9)
Cozy Dot Com73
49-6OR:
25/1
T: Johan J VuurenJ: Ashton Arries
10
(10)
African Diva63
59-6OR:
40/1
T: Greg / AnthonyJ: S Randolph
11
(11)
Chrome Gypsy25
49-6OR:
7/1
T: Dean KannemeyerJ: K De Melo
12
(12)
Anika The Angel207
49-6OR:
8/1
T: Alyson WrightJ: Tristan Godden
13
Swindon14
49-6OR:
33/1
T: Ivan WykJ: Reserve 1

Non-Runners

3
(3)
Witzenberg14
49-6OR: -
T: Corinne BestelJ: A Mgudlwa
14
The Pie Lady49
49-6OR: -
T: Julie GuthrieJ: Reserve 2
15
Camelots Beauty100
49-6OR: -
T: Paul LaffertyJ: Reserve 3

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Alfonse Baby (13/8), Arctic Princess (7/4), Chrome Gypsy (7/1), Anika The Angel (8/1), Amberbell (14/1), Fashion Chic (16/1), Mystery Trip (16/1), Seville Moon (20/1), Cozy Dot Com (25/1), Swindon (33/1), Witzenberg (33/1), African Diva (40/1), Bellawood (100/1), Camelots Beauty (N/A), The Pie Lady (N/A)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
13/8
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
4/1
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
4/1
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
7/1
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
10/1
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
12/1
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
14/1
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
20/1
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
20/1
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
20/1
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
28/1
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
50/1
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 45m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex