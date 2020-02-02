Meetings
10:35 Greyville Sun 2 February 2020
1
(1)
Arctic Princessb157
49-6OR:
7/4
2
(2)
49-6OR:
20/1
4
(4)
69-6OR:
14/1
5
(5)
49-6OR:
100/1
6
(6)
49-6OR:
16/1
7
(7)
49-6OR: BF
13/8
8
(8)
49-6OR:
16/1
9
(9)
49-6OR:
25/1
10
(10)
59-6OR:
40/1
11
(11)
49-6OR:
7/1
12
(12)
49-6OR:
8/1
13
Swindon14
49-6OR:
33/1
Non-Runners
3
(3)
Witzenberg14
49-6OR: -
T: Corinne BestelJ: A Mgudlwa
14
The Pie Lady49
49-6OR: -
T: Julie GuthrieJ: Reserve 2
15
Camelots Beauty100
49-6OR: -
T: Paul LaffertyJ: Reserve 3
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Alfonse Baby (13/8), Arctic Princess (7/4), Chrome Gypsy (7/1), Anika The Angel (8/1), Amberbell (14/1), Fashion Chic (16/1), Mystery Trip (16/1), Seville Moon (20/1), Cozy Dot Com (25/1), Swindon (33/1), Witzenberg (33/1), African Diva (40/1), Bellawood (100/1), Camelots Beauty (N/A), The Pie Lady (N/A)
