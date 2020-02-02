Meetings

10:00 Greyville Sun 2 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • 5f 103y, Standard
  • 9 Runners
  • WinnerR47,495.002ndR15,201.003rdR7,591.004thR3,805.005thR1,893.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:10:02:08
2
(2)
Kingramb28
49-6OR: D
12/1
T: Kumaran NaidooJ: Warren Kennedy
3
(3)
Handshake Promise49
49-6OR:
7/1
T: Dean KannemeyerJ: K De Melo
4
(4)
Dimitrib1134
49-6OR:
11/1
T: Dennis BoschJ: Craig Zackey
5
(5)
Chukkab7
49-6OR:
50/1
T: Ivan WykJ: Calvin Habib
6
(6)
Lord Carob25
59-6OR:
14/1
T: Wendy WhiteheadJ: Jason Gates (3)
8
(8)
Jay Fizz7
49-6OR:
4/11
T: Johan J VuurenJ: A Marcus
9
(9)
Mouille Point14
49-1OR:
50/1
T: Garth PullerJ: Thabiso Gumede (9)
11
(11)
Cats Baloo4
79-1OR:
40/1
T: Matthys OdendaalJ: Xola Jacobs (9)
12
(12)
Solicitor General18
59-6OR:
15/2
T: Julie GuthrieJ: Khanya Sakayi (3)

Non-Runners

1
(1)
Wolf Killer7
79-6OR: -
T: Frank RobinsonJ: Serino Moodley
7
(7)
Masterofallisurvey4
49-6OR: -
T: Alyson WrightJ: Tristan Godden
10
(10)
Chanel Allure4
59-1OR: -
T: Michael MillerJ: Jabu Jacobs

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Jay Fizz (4/11), Chanel Allure (6/1), Handshake Promise (7/1), Solicitor General (15/2), Dimitri (11/1), Kingram (12/1), Lord Caro (14/1), Masterofallisurvey (25/1), Wolf Killer (33/1), Cats Baloo (40/1), Mouille Point (50/1), Chukka (50/1)

