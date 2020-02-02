Meetings
10:00 Greyville Sun 2 February 2020
2
(2)
Kingramb28
49-6OR: D
12/1
3
(3)
49-6OR:
7/1
4
(4)
Dimitrib1134
49-6OR:
11/1
5
(5)
Chukkab7
49-6OR:
50/1
6
(6)
Lord Carob25
59-6OR:
14/1
8
(8)
49-6OR:
4/11
9
(9)
49-1OR:
50/1
11
(11)
79-1OR:
40/1
12
(12)
59-6OR:
15/2
Non-Runners
1
(1)
Wolf Killer7
79-6OR: -
T: Frank RobinsonJ: Serino Moodley
7
(7)
Masterofallisurvey4
49-6OR: -
T: Alyson WrightJ: Tristan Godden
10
(10)
Chanel Allure4
59-1OR: -
T: Michael MillerJ: Jabu Jacobs
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Jay Fizz (4/11), Chanel Allure (6/1), Handshake Promise (7/1), Solicitor General (15/2), Dimitri (11/1), Kingram (12/1), Lord Caro (14/1), Masterofallisurvey (25/1), Wolf Killer (33/1), Cats Baloo (40/1), Mouille Point (50/1), Chukka (50/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed