Next Race Off

Meetings

16:33 Wetherby Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • wetherbyracing.co.uk Standard Open NH Flat Race (Class 5)
  • 2m,
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner£2,599.002nd£763.003rd£382.004th£191.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Ask A Honey Bee33
611-13OR: D
T: F O'BrienJ: Mr Liam Harrison (7)

Point winner who is 2-2 in bumpers after scoring on soft at both Southwell and more recently Haydock. Did the latter easily under a penalty. Now gets an additional 3lb burden, but looks the one to beat.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Pennine Cross46
511-10OR: D
T: P A KirbyJ: William Shanahan (7)

Not without promise on debut, and confirmed that with an improved effort to win when returning to Catterick in December (good to soft) to score at 33-1. Will need significantly more to defy a penalty this time.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Foster'sisland33
511-3OR:
T: Micky HammondJ: Emma Smith-Chaston (7)

Placed in a point and then showed some promise on his rules debut, when 20L third behind Ask A Honey Bee at Haydock in December. Clearly needs plenty of improvement to reverse those placings, but no surprise to see him involved for the minors.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Juriste476
611-3OR:
T: P A KirbyJ: Danny McMenamin (3)

Not devoid of promise on debut at Market Rasen in August 2018, but not seen since losing his action and pulled up at Hexham in October of that year. Can only watch on his return.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Midnight River101
511-3OR:
T: D SkeltonJ: Harry Skelton

Ran with promise at Worcester on debut to be 2L third to two big-priced runners who have not raced since. The fourth franked the form with a win next time and the sixth has won twice in Listed company since. Very interesting.

Last RunWatch last race
6
North Parade
511-3OR:
T: Mrs S J SmithJ: Lucy Alexander

Half-brother to the useful dual novice hurdle and dual chase winner Billingsley (OR 129), who has done all his winning on heavy. Stable in good form, and although just 5% in bumpers over five seasons, won this race in 2015 with Vintage Clouds.

7
Solwara One
611-3OR:
T: N P MulhollandJ: Brendan Powell

By an unraced brother to Montjeu out of an unraced Presenting mare. Half-brother to three maidens. Stable 12% in this discipline, but probably one to watch on debut unless market vibes are strong.

8
Tupelo Mississippi300
511-3OR:
T: B EllisonJ: Sean Quinlan

Close second in his sole Irish point and cost £65,000 at the Cheltenham sale in May. Closely related to a bumper winner and out of a mare who was placed in a bumper. Trainer won this in 2016, averages 18% in bumpers over five seasons. Market check.

9
Rattle Owl
410-7OR:
T: J J QuinnJ: D C Costello

Kayf Tara gelding whose dam won a heavy ground bumper, four hurdles from 2m4f-3m1½f, plus a 3m chase. Trainer won this in 2011, is in good form and is 1-2 in bumpers this season (4-20, plus six placed over five seasons). Interesting newcomer.

10
Teescomponentsyess
410-7OR:
T: G BoanasJ: Ross Chapman

Half-brother to three bumper winners, out of a bumper winner. Stable's runners in decent form, although are 0-38 in bumpers since April 2015 (11 runners placed). Not written off on debut.

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Ask A Honey Bee (5/4), Midnight River (10/3), Rattle Owl (9/2), Pennine Cross (13/2), Tupelo Mississippi (8/1), Solwara One (18/1), Teescomponentsyess (22/1), Foster'sisland (22/1), North Parade (28/1), Juriste (66/1)

Verdict

Another race with a potentially competitive look to it. ASK A HONEY BEE looked useful when scoring last time, and he is taken to defy an additional penalty for that and complete a hat-trick. However, that may not be an easy task. Midnight River arrives from a debut race that is working out very well and he could be a big player, while Rattle Owl and Tupelo Mississippi are the two newcomers who look to have a fair bit going for them.
  1. Ask A Honey Bee
  2. Midnight River
  3. Rattle Owl
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:49 Penn National
7
(7)
Pennsylvania Steel
J: Julio Hernandez
11/8
3
(3)
Purrs Well
J: Inoel Beato
7/4
8
(8)
Me Darlin Chessie
J: Jacqueline Davis
4/1
4
(4)
Castle Smoke
J: Brittany Scampton
15/2
6
(6)
Senor Ricci
J: Maicol Inirio
14/1
5
(5)
Unsung Hero
J: David Cora
16/1
2
(2)
Where's The Ben's
J: Andrew Wolfsont
33/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby