Next Race Off

16:33 Wetherby Sat 1 February 2020
- wetherbyracing.co.uk Standard Open NH Flat Race (Class 5)
- 2m,
- 10 Runners
- Winner£2,599.002nd£763.003rd£382.004th£191.00
- Surface: Turf
Point winner who is 2-2 in bumpers after scoring on soft at both Southwell and more recently Haydock. Did the latter easily under a penalty. Now gets an additional 3lb burden, but looks the one to beat.
Not without promise on debut, and confirmed that with an improved effort to win when returning to Catterick in December (good to soft) to score at 33-1. Will need significantly more to defy a penalty this time.
Placed in a point and then showed some promise on his rules debut, when 20L third behind Ask A Honey Bee at Haydock in December. Clearly needs plenty of improvement to reverse those placings, but no surprise to see him involved for the minors.
Not devoid of promise on debut at Market Rasen in August 2018, but not seen since losing his action and pulled up at Hexham in October of that year. Can only watch on his return.
Ran with promise at Worcester on debut to be 2L third to two big-priced runners who have not raced since. The fourth franked the form with a win next time and the sixth has won twice in Listed company since. Very interesting.
Half-brother to the useful dual novice hurdle and dual chase winner Billingsley (OR 129), who has done all his winning on heavy. Stable in good form, and although just 5% in bumpers over five seasons, won this race in 2015 with Vintage Clouds.
By an unraced brother to Montjeu out of an unraced Presenting mare. Half-brother to three maidens. Stable 12% in this discipline, but probably one to watch on debut unless market vibes are strong.
Close second in his sole Irish point and cost £65,000 at the Cheltenham sale in May. Closely related to a bumper winner and out of a mare who was placed in a bumper. Trainer won this in 2016, averages 18% in bumpers over five seasons. Market check.
Kayf Tara gelding whose dam won a heavy ground bumper, four hurdles from 2m4f-3m1½f, plus a 3m chase. Trainer won this in 2011, is in good form and is 1-2 in bumpers this season (4-20, plus six placed over five seasons). Interesting newcomer.
Half-brother to three bumper winners, out of a bumper winner. Stable's runners in decent form, although are 0-38 in bumpers since April 2015 (11 runners placed). Not written off on debut.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Ask A Honey Bee (5/4), Midnight River (10/3), Rattle Owl (9/2), Pennine Cross (13/2), Tupelo Mississippi (8/1), Solwara One (18/1), Teescomponentsyess (22/1), Foster'sisland (22/1), North Parade (28/1), Juriste (66/1)
Verdict
- Ask A Honey Bee
- Midnight River
- Rattle Owl
