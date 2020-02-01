Next Race Off

Meetings

13:38 Wetherby Sat 1 February 2020

  • William Hill Betting TV Handicap Chase (Class 2)
  • 2m 3f 85y,
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£11,574.002nd£3,419.003rd£1,709.004th£855.005th£427.006th£215.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Winter Escapeh136
911-12OR: 148
T: B HaslamJ: R P McLernon

Triple chase winner (two Grade 3s) in Ireland at up to 2m4f in the 2018-19 campaign. Has lost his way recently. Switched to this trainer since last run. Feasibly treated if change of scene/addition of hood can revive him. Market check.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Nuts Well31
911-10OR: 146C
T: Mrs A HamiltonJ: Danny McMenamin (3)

Multiple winner over both hurdles and fences. Easy winner here (2m, soft) in December and defied a 10lb rise to beat 13 opponents at Musselburgh (front pair over 3L clear) last time. Up another 6lb, but looks a player in his hat-trick bid.

Last RunWatch last race
3
King's Odyssey28
1111-6OR: 142
T: Evan WilliamsJ: L P Aspell

Mudlark who is a triple winner over fences, the most recent at Warwick (3m) in November, when 3lb lower. Well held/pulled up at Sandown latest. Has that to overcome, but can't rule him out back over a trip that also suits.

Last RunWatch last race
4
The Dubai Wayp42
810-12OR: 134BFCD
T: C J MannJ: Harry Bannister

Dual chase winner, the latter over C&D in November (soft), when 8lb lower. Reported to have lost its left fore shoe when beaten favourite and running no sort of race at Newcastle last time. Still on a very competitive mark and not ruled out.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Pistol Parkp,t455
910-8OR: 130
T: B EllisonJ: Sean Quinlan

Mudlark who has yet to win beyond 2m1½f, but stays 2m4f. Not seen since well beaten last of three at Ayr in November 2018. Drops 5lb for this return, making him just 1lb higher than his last win. Won on debut, but not since then when fresh.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Clan Legendt14
1010-7OR: 129
T: N W AlexanderJ: Lucy Alexander

Good strike rate over both hurdles and fences at up to 2m4f. Loves to get his toe in, and ran well to be third from today's mark at Haydock last time. Bit more needed, but can't rule him out.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Kapgarry35
710-2OR: 124CD
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: Jamie Bargary

2-3 at this track, having won a novices' hurdle (2m3½f, good) and a C&D chase (soft) here. 7lb higher now than the latter, which was in November, and well held both starts since (both over further). Not ruled out back here, however.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Nivenp,t21
710-2OR: 124
T: P A KirbyJ: Ross Chapman

1-13 over fences, and has run here on all four starts this season, doing best when 3½L third over 1m7½f (soft) last time, Also placed over C&D prior to that. On a competitive mark, but needs to pull out a bit more to win.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Bollin Acep646
910-1OR: 123
T: T D EasterbyJ: Jamie Hamilton

Won a Leicester beginners' chase (2m, heavy) in 2018, and improved on that in defeats on his last two starts of that season. Not seen since. Has been given a chance by the handicapper on his reappearance, but stable could be in better form.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Nuts Well (4/1), King's Odyssey (5/1), Niven (11/2), Kapgarry (11/2), Clan Legend (13/2), Pistol Park (7/1), The Dubai Way (8/1), Bollin Ace (10/1), Winter Escape (10/1)

Verdict

An interesting contest where none of the field can be confidently ruled out. The suggestion is THE DUBAI WAY, who was too bad to be true last time, but did have an excuse, and may still have room for manoeuvre from this mark. Nuts Well can also be very competitive in his hat-trick bid, while Kapgarry could do better again now returning here. Clan Legend is another with a squeak and Bollin Ace would be very interesting if supported.
  1. The Dubai Way
  2. Kapgarry
  3. Nuts Well
