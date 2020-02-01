Next Race Off

13:38 Wetherby Sat 1 February 2020
- William Hill Betting TV Handicap Chase (Class 2)
- 2m 3f 85y,
- 9 Runners
- Winner£11,574.002nd£3,419.003rd£1,709.004th£855.005th£427.006th£215.00
- Surface: Turf
Triple chase winner (two Grade 3s) in Ireland at up to 2m4f in the 2018-19 campaign. Has lost his way recently. Switched to this trainer since last run. Feasibly treated if change of scene/addition of hood can revive him. Market check.
Multiple winner over both hurdles and fences. Easy winner here (2m, soft) in December and defied a 10lb rise to beat 13 opponents at Musselburgh (front pair over 3L clear) last time. Up another 6lb, but looks a player in his hat-trick bid.
Mudlark who is a triple winner over fences, the most recent at Warwick (3m) in November, when 3lb lower. Well held/pulled up at Sandown latest. Has that to overcome, but can't rule him out back over a trip that also suits.
Dual chase winner, the latter over C&D in November (soft), when 8lb lower. Reported to have lost its left fore shoe when beaten favourite and running no sort of race at Newcastle last time. Still on a very competitive mark and not ruled out.
Mudlark who has yet to win beyond 2m1½f, but stays 2m4f. Not seen since well beaten last of three at Ayr in November 2018. Drops 5lb for this return, making him just 1lb higher than his last win. Won on debut, but not since then when fresh.
Good strike rate over both hurdles and fences at up to 2m4f. Loves to get his toe in, and ran well to be third from today's mark at Haydock last time. Bit more needed, but can't rule him out.
2-3 at this track, having won a novices' hurdle (2m3½f, good) and a C&D chase (soft) here. 7lb higher now than the latter, which was in November, and well held both starts since (both over further). Not ruled out back here, however.
1-13 over fences, and has run here on all four starts this season, doing best when 3½L third over 1m7½f (soft) last time, Also placed over C&D prior to that. On a competitive mark, but needs to pull out a bit more to win.
Won a Leicester beginners' chase (2m, heavy) in 2018, and improved on that in defeats on his last two starts of that season. Not seen since. Has been given a chance by the handicapper on his reappearance, but stable could be in better form.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Nuts Well (4/1), King's Odyssey (5/1), Niven (11/2), Kapgarry (11/2), Clan Legend (13/2), Pistol Park (7/1), The Dubai Way (8/1), Bollin Ace (10/1), Winter Escape (10/1)
Verdict
- The Dubai Way
- Kapgarry
- Nuts Well
