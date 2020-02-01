Meetings
16:00 Turffontein Sat 1 February 2020
1
(1)
59-10OR: C
14/1
2
(2)
59-7OR: CD
28/1
3
(4)
49-6OR: D
9/4
4
(10)
59-4OR:
10/1
5
(7)
49-1OR: C
14/1
6
(9)
69-1OR: C
40/1
7
(3)
59-0OR: CD
3/1
8
(8)
Samarrab11
89-0OR: CD
8/1
9
(5)
68-11OR: CD
16/1
10
(6)
68-5OR: D
5/1
11
(12)
98-4OR: CD
16/1
12
(13)
88-4OR: CD
80/1
13
(11)
Hot Augustb14
88-3OR: C
12/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Gold Rock (9/4), Chipofftheoldblok (3/1), In The Game (5/1), Samarra (8/1), The Makwakkers (10/1), Hot August (12/1), Tombola (14/1), Spanish Boy (14/1), Golden Man (16/1), What A Story (16/1), Duke Of Swing (28/1), Ace Of Speed (40/1), Profit Ratio (80/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed