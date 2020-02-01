Meetings

16:00 Turffontein Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • WSB Thanks You For Joining Us Mr 72 Handicap
  • 7f 46y, Good
  • 13 Runners
  • WinnerR43,492.002ndR15,004.003rdR7,493.004thR3,756.005thR1,502.006thR751.007thR751.008thR751.009thR751.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:16:00:54
1
(1)
Tombola7
59-10OR: C
14/1
T: Grant MarounJ: Nooresh Juglall
2
(2)
Duke Of Swingb28
59-7OR: CD
28/1
T: Gary AlexanderJ: Denis Schwarz
3
(4)
Gold Rock11
49-6OR: D
9/4
T: Sean TarryJ: Luke Ferraris
4
(10)
The Makwakkersb21
59-4OR:
10/1
T: Roy MagnerJ: Devin Habib
5
(7)
Spanish Boy21
49-1OR: C
14/1
T: Geoff WoodruffJ: Nathan Klink
6
(9)
Ace Of Speed25
69-1OR: C
40/1
T: Erico VerdoneseJ: R Simons
7
(3)
Chipofftheoldblokb14
59-0OR: CD
3/1
T: Johan J VuurenJ: C Maujean
8
(8)
Samarrab11
89-0OR: CD
8/1
T: Stephen LerenaJ: Dylan Lerena
9
(5)
What A Story16
68-11OR: CD
16/1
T: Stephen MoffattJ: Calvin Habib
10
(6)
In The Game14
68-5OR: D
5/1
T: Brett WebberJ: Diego De Gouveia
11
(12)
Golden Man14
98-4OR: CD
16/1
T: Grant MarounJ: Philasande Mxoli (9)
12
(13)
Profit Ratio4
88-4OR: CD
80/1
T: Craig MayhewJ: Lukas Bester
13
(11)
Hot Augustb14
88-3OR: C
12/1
T: David NieuwenhuizenJ: Jeffery Syster (6)

Betting

Forecast

Gold Rock (9/4), Chipofftheoldblok (3/1), In The Game (5/1), Samarra (8/1), The Makwakkers (10/1), Hot August (12/1), Tombola (14/1), Spanish Boy (14/1), Golden Man (16/1), What A Story (16/1), Duke Of Swing (28/1), Ace Of Speed (40/1), Profit Ratio (80/1)

