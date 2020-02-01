Meetings
15:25 Turffontein Sat 1 February 2020
1
(2)
69-10OR: CD
11/2
2
(7)
49-6OR:
9/1
3
(9)
49-3OR: CD
12/1
4
(3)
69-2OR:
12/1
5
(4)
59-2OR: C
9/4
6
(5)
Podcast25
59-1OR:
8/1
7
(12)
Shortstopb25
79-1OR: CD
5/1
8
(1)
58-13OR: D
20/1
9
(6)
68-11OR: D
10/1
10
(11)
58-10OR: D
16/1
11
(8)
Axios26
48-9OR:
20/1
12
(10)
58-9OR: C
10/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Written In Stone (9/4), Shortstop (5/1), Mambo Symphony (11/2), Podcast (8/1), Latest Craze (9/1), Sir Geoffrey (10/1), Royal City (10/1), City Dancer (12/1), Inside Politics (12/1), Country Squire (16/1), Western Oasis (20/1), Axios (20/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed