15:25 Turffontein Sat 1 February 2020

  • WSB Enjoy Great Bet Bundles Mr 72 Handicap
  • 7f 46y, Good
  • 12 Runners
  • WinnerR43,492.002ndR15,004.003rdR7,493.004thR3,756.005thR1,502.006thR751.007thR751.008thR751.009thR751.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:15:27:38
1
(2)
Mambo Symphonyb2
69-10OR: CD
11/2
T: Candice DawsonJ: Brian Nyawo
2
(7)
Latest Crazeb9
49-6OR:
9/1
T: Stephen LerenaJ: Dylan Lerena
3
(9)
City Dancer49
49-3OR: CD
12/1
T: Fabian HabibJ: R Simons
4
(3)
Inside Politics25
69-2OR:
12/1
T: Clinton BindaJ: Devin Habib
5
(4)
Written In Stone14
59-2OR: C
9/4
T: Brett WebberJ: Nooresh Juglall
6
(5)
Podcast25
59-1OR:
8/1
T: Barend Daniel BotesJ: Mathew Thackeray
7
(12)
Shortstopb25
79-1OR: CD
5/1
T: Roy MagnerJ: Denis Schwarz
8
(1)
Western Oasis67
58-13OR: D
20/1
T: Paul PeterJ: Calvin Habib
9
(6)
Sir Geoffrey25
68-11OR: D
10/1
T: Geoff WoodruffJ: Jeffery Syster (6)
10
(11)
Country Squire14
58-10OR: D
16/1
T: Grant MarounJ: Philasande Mxoli (9)
11
(8)
Axios26
48-9OR:
20/1
T: Corne SpiesJ: Hennie Greyling
12
(10)
Royal City35
58-9OR: C
10/1
T: Erico VerdoneseJ: C Maujean

Betting

Forecast

Written In Stone (9/4), Shortstop (5/1), Mambo Symphony (11/2), Podcast (8/1), Latest Craze (9/1), Sir Geoffrey (10/1), Royal City (10/1), City Dancer (12/1), Inside Politics (12/1), Country Squire (16/1), Western Oasis (20/1), Axios (20/1)

