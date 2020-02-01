Meetings
13:55 Turffontein Sat 1 February 2020
1
(10)
610-4OR: CD
12/1
2
(6)
Nawaasi28
610-1OR: D
16/1
3
(3)
69-7OR: CD
3/1
4
(8)
59-5OR: BFCD
5/1
5
(11)
Gold Image456
69-4OR: D
14/1
6
(2)
59-2OR:
4/1
7
(7)
58-13OR: C
10/1
8
(5)
Arikel23
58-10OR: CD
3/1
9
(9)
48-4OR: CD
25/1
10
(4)
48-3OR: D
9/1
11
(1)
58-3OR: CD
50/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Mademoiselle (3/1), Arikel (3/1), Eskimo Kisses (4/1), Ocean City (5/1), Roksolana (9/1), Rock Sensation (10/1), Winter Watch (12/1), Gold Image (14/1), Nawaasi (16/1), Celestial Fire (25/1), Mercer Girl (50/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
