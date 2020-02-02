Meetings

01:16 Penn National Sun 2 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 6 - Claiming
  • 5f 110y, Good
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$9,072.002nd$2,879.003rd$1,440.004th$1,008.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:01:22:31
1
(1)
Victorious Bear29
48-9OR: 83D
4/5
T: Erin McClellanJ: Tyler Conner
2
(2)
Beach Treasure50
58-9OR: 76D
2/1
T: Flint StitesJ: Edwin Gonzalez
3
(3)
Ginger And Jingle19
48-9OR: 75D
4/1
T: Marcos ZuluetaJ: Joel Cruz
4
(4)
Painted Clown15
48-7OR: 77BFD
28/1
T: Fernando FerreiraJ: Brittany Scampton (7)
5
(5)
Itshouldbefine45
68-9OR: 58D
28/1
T: William MeisterJ: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Cool Your Boots44
48-9OR: 52D
22/1
T: Flint StitesJ: Maicol Inirio
7
(7)
Offender15
58-7OR: 70D
50/1
T: Omar AquinoJ: Julio Hernandez

Betting

Forecast

Victorious Bear (4/5), Beach Treasure (2/1), Ginger And Jingle (4/1), Cool Your Boots (22/1), Itshouldbefine (28/1), Painted Clown (28/1), Offender (50/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
13/8
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
4/1
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
4/1
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
7/1
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
10/1
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
12/1
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
14/1
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
20/1
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
20/1
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
20/1
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
28/1
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
50/1
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
66/1
Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 41m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
