Next Race Off

Meetings

14:05 Musselburgh Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • bet365 Scottish County Hurdle (Handicap) (Class 2)
  • 1m 7f 124y,
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner£21,896.002nd£6,468.003rd£3,234.004th£1,617.005th£808.006th£406.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
L'Inganno Feliceh31
1011-12OR: 139D
T: I JardineJ: C O'Farrell

Modest fifth over C&D on New Year's Day and while eased 3lb since probably too many questions to answer to be carrying top-weight to victory in this decent contest.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Sebastopolt181
611-9OR: 136BFD
T: Tom LaceyJ: J J Burke

Some smart form as a novice hurdler and still just the four runs over timber; decisive winner at Wincanton in October on handicap bow but no clear excuses at Huntingdon the following month. Tongue-tied now and could still improve.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Sir Chauvelin31
811-7OR: 134CD
T: J S GoldieJ: Callum Bewley

Likes it here and easily his best effort so far over timber when winning on New Year's Day over C&D; raised 5lb for that success but far from certain to stop him mounting another bold bid.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Miranda36
511-6OR: 133D
T: P F NichollsJ: Bryony Frost

Right back on track with Kempton win over Christmas on testing ground; champion trainer in fine form just now and boasts a 35 per-cent strike-rate with runners at this venue in the past.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Kaizer20
510-8OR: 121CD
T: A C WhillansJ: Craig Nichol

Dual hurdles winner in novice company but well held on handicap bow at Kelso (2m, heavy) last month and this rates a much tougher ask despite handicapper easing him 2lb.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Ashington31
510-8OR: 121BFCD
T: J J QuinnJ: B S Hughes

2-4 over hurdles, including a C&D win, doesn't have a lot of ground to make up with Sir Chauvelin on last month's clash here and still entitled to be on an upward curve in this sphere (5lb better with that rival now).

Last RunWatch last race
7
Seaborough15
510-5OR: 118
T: D ThompsonJ: Henry Brooke

Consistent over hurdles for Alan King and this trainer but just one win in six attempts (placed four times); 8L runner-up over C&D recently but this is asking for more.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Groveman56
510-4OR: 117D
T: Jedd O'KeeffeJ: Joe Colliver

Fair hurdler, perhaps didn't relish heavy going on reappearance at Sandown in December in Lister company (also entitled to have needed the run); wouldn't rule out as an each-way player.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Raashdy28
710-3OR: 116D
T: Sam EnglandJ: Jonathan England

Modest Flat performer, won over hurdles at Hexham in September on second attempt; well held in handicaps at Sedgefield and Newcastle most recently and this is his most demanding task so far.

Last RunWatch last race
10
For Threeh15
610-2OR: 115D
T: J EwartJ: Lorcan Murtagh (3)

Was well held in a C&D maiden last spring though did record a pair of hurdles wins at Hexham afterwards; disappointing effort on the AW last month after a break and looks one of the less likely contenders in this field.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Ashington (5/2), Miranda (11/4), Sebastopol (9/2), Sir Chauvelin (5/1), Groveman (12/1), Seaborough (14/1), Kaizer (16/1), Raashdy (20/1), For Three (33/1), L'Inganno Felice (33/1)

Verdict

Last month's C&D winner Sir Chauvelin should go well again and his form brings Ashington right into the picture given he's now 5lb better off for a 3¾L defeat. Groveman should be fitter for the run at Sandown and couple play a hand but there was plenty to like about MIRANDA's Kempton success at Christmas and, given Paul Nicholls' sterling record at this venue, could be primed to follow up now.
  1. Miranda
  2. Sir Chauvelin
  3. Ashington
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:49 Penn National
7
(7)
Pennsylvania Steel
J: Julio Hernandez
11/8
3
(3)
Purrs Well
J: Inoel Beato
7/4
8
(8)
Me Darlin Chessie
J: Jacqueline Davis
4/1
4
(4)
Castle Smoke
J: Brittany Scampton
15/2
6
(6)
Senor Ricci
J: Maicol Inirio
14/1
5
(5)
Unsung Hero
J: David Cora
16/1
2
(2)
Where's The Ben's
J: Andrew Wolfsont
33/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby