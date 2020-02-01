Next Race Off

Verdict

Miranda Sir Chauvelin Ashington

Last month's C&D winnershould go well again and his form bringsright into the picture given he's now 5lb better off for a 3¾L defeat.should be fitter for the run at Sandown and couple play a hand but there was plenty to like aboutKempton success at Christmas and, given Paul Nicholls' sterling record at this venue, could be primed to follow up now.