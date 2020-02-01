Next Race Off

14:05 Musselburgh Sat 1 February 2020
- bet365 Scottish County Hurdle (Handicap) (Class 2)
- 1m 7f 124y,
- 10 Runners
- Winner£21,896.002nd£6,468.003rd£3,234.004th£1,617.005th£808.006th£406.00
- Surface: Turf
Modest fifth over C&D on New Year's Day and while eased 3lb since probably too many questions to answer to be carrying top-weight to victory in this decent contest.
Some smart form as a novice hurdler and still just the four runs over timber; decisive winner at Wincanton in October on handicap bow but no clear excuses at Huntingdon the following month. Tongue-tied now and could still improve.
Likes it here and easily his best effort so far over timber when winning on New Year's Day over C&D; raised 5lb for that success but far from certain to stop him mounting another bold bid.
Right back on track with Kempton win over Christmas on testing ground; champion trainer in fine form just now and boasts a 35 per-cent strike-rate with runners at this venue in the past.
Dual hurdles winner in novice company but well held on handicap bow at Kelso (2m, heavy) last month and this rates a much tougher ask despite handicapper easing him 2lb.
2-4 over hurdles, including a C&D win, doesn't have a lot of ground to make up with Sir Chauvelin on last month's clash here and still entitled to be on an upward curve in this sphere (5lb better with that rival now).
Consistent over hurdles for Alan King and this trainer but just one win in six attempts (placed four times); 8L runner-up over C&D recently but this is asking for more.
Fair hurdler, perhaps didn't relish heavy going on reappearance at Sandown in December in Lister company (also entitled to have needed the run); wouldn't rule out as an each-way player.
Modest Flat performer, won over hurdles at Hexham in September on second attempt; well held in handicaps at Sedgefield and Newcastle most recently and this is his most demanding task so far.
Was well held in a C&D maiden last spring though did record a pair of hurdles wins at Hexham afterwards; disappointing effort on the AW last month after a break and looks one of the less likely contenders in this field.
Betting
Forecast
Ashington (5/2), Miranda (11/4), Sebastopol (9/2), Sir Chauvelin (5/1), Groveman (12/1), Seaborough (14/1), Kaizer (16/1), Raashdy (20/1), For Three (33/1), L'Inganno Felice (33/1)
Verdict
- Miranda
- Sir Chauvelin
- Ashington
