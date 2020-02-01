Next Race Off

13:31 Musselburgh Sat 1 February 2020
- bet365 Auld Yin Conditional Jockeys' Veterans' Handicap Chase (Class 3)
- 2m 6f,
- 9 Runners
- Winner£10,462.002nd£3,072.003rd£1,536.004th£768.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
Bridged a gap to 2016 when ending winless streak with facile win in similar event at Catterick 10 days ago; jumping his rivals ragged from the front. Down in trip and 6lb higher but major player on that evidence.
Was pulled up both on his last start of last season and again at Aintree on his reappearance in December. Plenty to prove on return from wind surgery but is taking a marked drop in class.
Last spotted taking a handicap at Market Rasen over similar trip in June; has gone well fresh in the past so worth betting check but this is a tougher assignment.
No win since Wetherby in the autumn of 2018; has faced some tough asks in the intervening period but failing to give his running more often than not lately and can be opposed for now.
Back-to-back successes over 3m at Wetherby and Kempton last spring resulted in a 14lb ratings hike; has struggled since but it now starting to fall back down the weights.
Son of Authorized is 0-19 over fences in his career but that hardly tells the full story, has often run with promise since last summer and gets in here light with riders' claim; interesting contender.
Winner of a 2m4½f novice handicap here in November and ran with credit next time under the penalty (second); never able to get into things from the rear on New Year's Day over 3m (behind No No Mac there).
Winning start for this trainer when scoring at Southwell (3m, good) in June from much lower mark; mostly running with credit afterwards and one to pay attention in betting back from a break.
Winner here over 3m last spring and holds Benny's Secret on runner-up effort on New Year's Day over that trip. May not get his own way in front with Valadom around today and that's a worry.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Valadom (7/2), Vice Et Vertu (4/1), Benny's Secret (11/2), No No Mac (11/2), Bletchley Castle (7/1), My Manekineko (8/1), Federici (8/1), Minella For Me (11/1), Acdc (16/1)
Verdict
- My Manekineko
- Valadom
- Vice Et Vertu
