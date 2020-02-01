Next Race Off

Meetings

13:31 Musselburgh Sat 1 February 2020

  • bet365 Auld Yin Conditional Jockeys' Veterans' Handicap Chase (Class 3)
  • 2m 6f,
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£10,462.002nd£3,072.003rd£1,536.004th£768.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Valadomt,v10
1111-12OR: 123
T: Richard HobsonJ: Charlie Price

Bridged a gap to 2016 when ending winless streak with facile win in similar event at Catterick 10 days ago; jumping his rivals ragged from the front. Down in trip and 6lb higher but major player on that evidence.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Federicip56
1111-12OR: 123DWS
T: D McCain JnrJ: Lorcan Murtagh (3)

Was pulled up both on his last start of last season and again at Aintree on his reappearance in December. Plenty to prove on return from wind surgery but is taking a marked drop in class.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Vice Et Vertub239
1111-12OR: 123
T: H D DalyJ: Richard Patrick

Last spotted taking a handicap at Market Rasen over similar trip in June; has gone well fresh in the past so worth betting check but this is a tougher assignment.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Acdct28
1011-11OR: 122D
T: C GrantJ: L Quinlan

No win since Wetherby in the autumn of 2018; has faced some tough asks in the intervening period but failing to give his running more often than not lately and can be opposed for now.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Minella For Met16
1011-10OR: 121
T: T R GeorgeJ: Lorcan Williams

Back-to-back successes over 3m at Wetherby and Kempton last spring resulted in a 14lb ratings hike; has struggled since but it now starting to fall back down the weights.

Last RunWatch last race
6
My Manekineko20
1111-6OR: 117
T: J NashJ: Gavin Peter Brouder (8)

Son of Authorized is 0-19 over fences in his career but that hardly tells the full story, has often run with promise since last summer and gets in here light with riders' claim; interesting contender.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Benny's Secreth,t31
1011-3OR: 114C
T: N W AlexanderJ: Bruce Lynn (3)

Winner of a 2m4½f novice handicap here in November and ran with credit next time under the penalty (second); never able to get into things from the rear on New Year's Day over 3m (behind No No Mac there).

Last RunWatch last race
8
Bletchley Castlet34
1110-13OR: 110
T: David LoughnaneJ: Max Kendrick

Winning start for this trainer when scoring at Southwell (3m, good) in June from much lower mark; mostly running with credit afterwards and one to pay attention in betting back from a break.

Last RunWatch last race
9
No No Macb31
1110-10OR: 107CD
T: I A DuncanJ: Thomas Willmott

Winner here over 3m last spring and holds Benny's Secret on runner-up effort on New Year's Day over that trip. May not get his own way in front with Valadom around today and that's a worry.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Valadom (7/2), Vice Et Vertu (4/1), Benny's Secret (11/2), No No Mac (11/2), Bletchley Castle (7/1), My Manekineko (8/1), Federici (8/1), Minella For Me (11/1), Acdc (16/1)

Verdict

Valadom jumped his rivals into submission at Catterick 10 days ago and is much-respected despite going up in the ratings, though he may get company with No No Mac in this field and they could set this up for something else. Vice Et Vertu typically goes well fresh and therefore commands respect but this might fall the way of MY MANEKINEKO. He's put up some rock-solid efforts in recent months and deserves a change of fortune after some near misses. Gavin Brouder's claim assists and they have a good chance if finding their best together.
  1. My Manekineko
  2. Valadom
  3. Vice Et Vertu
