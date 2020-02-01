Meetings

19:30 Mauquenchy Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix De Buchy - Attele
  • 1m 6f 36y, Good
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€3,780.002nd€1,200.003rd€599.004th€420.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:19:31:19
2
Caroline De Firfol7
80-0OR:
16/1
T: S T ProvoostJ: J Barbier
3
Dance Rock4
70-0OR:
12/1
T: J F SenetJ: D Crespel
4
Bas Normand40
90-0OR:
25/1
T: X GuiboutJ: S Campain
5
Cornelius15
80-0OR:
11/2
T: P Y VervaJ: D Lepere
6
Etoile Montaval57
60-0OR:
66/1
T: C H BougonJ: Ch Bougon
7
Divine Monceau21
70-0OR:
11/8
T: C H MottierJ: Q B Verneuil
8
Calagan Dechambou61
80-0OR:
33/1
T: S T ProvoostJ: A Lescalier
9
Be Bop
90-0OR:
11/2
T: J W HallaisJ: D Lefranc
11
Cagnoise D'Agon43
80-0OR:
11/2
T: E HernotJ: Th Menard
12
Celebre Raudiere200
80-0OR:
33/1
T: P L DesaunetteJ: Mlle M Plassais
13
Cool Fast87
80-0OR:
66/1
T: E T HerbeauJ: J ph Bazire
14
Bamako De La Gazo15
90-0OR:
17/2
T: Mlle C ChassagneJ: B Chalmel
15
Calva Normand33
80-0OR:
18/1
T: R BernierJ: D Grimault
16
Business Du Parc402
90-0OR:
50/1
T: P H BeurelJ: R Kergueris

Non-Runners

1
D'Artagnan De Lara204
70-0OR: -
T: G J LefebvreJ: Mlle L Lefebvre
10
Be King7
90-0OR: -
T: S T ProvoostJ: B Vallette

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Divine Monceau (11/8), Be Bop (11/2), Cagnoise D'Agon (11/2), Cornelius (11/2), Bamako De La Gazo (17/2), D'Artagnan De Lara (12/1), Dance Rock (12/1), Caroline De Firfol (16/1), Calva Normand (18/1), Be King (18/1), Bas Normand (25/1), Calagan Dechambou (33/1), Celebre Raudiere (33/1), Business Du Parc (50/1), Cool Fast (66/1), Etoile Montaval (66/1)

