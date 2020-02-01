Meetings

18:30 Mauquenchy Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Paris-turf - Attele
  • 1m 6f 36y, Good
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner€11,340.002nd€3,600.003rd€1,800.004th€1,260.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Griffe Classique
40-0OR:
12/1
T: V VielJ: V Viel
2
Girolata Quick21
40-0OR:
7/2
T: M EsperJ: G Gelormini
3
Glinka53
40-0OR:
66/1
T: Bert LefevreJ: A Roussin
4
Galatea21
40-0OR:
22/1
T: F ProvostJ: B Michardiere
5
Galaxie Djalmats
40-0OR:
6/1
T: S ErnaultJ: S Ernault
6
Grignette Julry46
40-0OR:
50/1
T: Ch AhacheJ: Ch Ahache
8
Gamine Des Landes50
40-0OR:
11/1
T: S HardyJ: S Hardy
9
Gaia De Padd
40-0OR:
14/1
T: M MonacoJ: Ch Petrement
10
Geole Du Douet213
40-0OR:
8/1
T: P H LefrancoisJ: P Ch Jean
11
Gina Volo
40-0OR:
11/2
T: P VielJ: S Levoy
12
Guinness Des Pres21
40-0OR:
2/1
T: T H DuvaldestinJ: Th Duvaldestin
13
Good Vibrations30
40-0OR:
66/1
T: P L DesaunetteJ: P L Desaunette
14
Grincheuse21
40-0OR:
16/1
T: Xavier BarroisJ: P Y Verva

Non-Runners

7
Genista Des Baux50
40-0OR: -
T: M HueJ: D m Hue
15
Giotta Buissonay15
40-0OR: -
T: J Van EeckhauteJ: J G Van Eeckhaute

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Guinness Des Pres (2/1), Giotta Buissonay (3/1), Girolata Quick (7/2), Gina Volo (11/2), Galaxie Djalmats (6/1), Geole Du Douet (8/1), Gamine Des Landes (11/1), Griffe Classique (12/1), Gaia De Padd (14/1), Genista Des Baux (15/1), Grincheuse (16/1), Galatea (22/1), Grignette Julry (50/1), Good Vibrations (66/1), Glinka (66/1)

