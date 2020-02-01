Meetings
18:00 Mauquenchy Sat 1 February 2020
1
Gad Meslois198
40-0OR:
40/1
2
40-0OR:
50/1
4
40-0OR:
40/1
5
40-0OR:
11/1
6
40-0OR:
22/1
7
40-0OR:
20/1
8
40-0OR:
40/1
9
40-0OR:
25/1
10
Grand River221
40-0OR:
12/1
11
40-0OR:
11/2
12
40-0OR:
15/2
13
Ghana15
40-0OR:
5/1
14
40-0OR:
66/1
15
Geting64
40-0OR:
5/2
16
40-0OR:
10/3
Non-Runners
3
Gibson Riff240
40-0OR: -
T: J Van EeckhauteJ: J G Van Eeckhaute
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Geting (5/2), Golden Du Bourg (10/3), Ghana (5/1), Grizzly Peal (11/2), Golzac De Rem (15/2), Gump Du Poncelet (11/1), Grand River (12/1), Great Meslois (20/1), Garfield Du Radon (22/1), Gross Dairpet (25/1), Gibson Riff (30/1), General Oasis (40/1), Gad Meslois (40/1), Gentleman D'idee (40/1), Ganovo (50/1), Gold You D'evel (66/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed