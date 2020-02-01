Meetings

18:00 Mauquenchy Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Gerard Portois - Attele
  • 1m 6f 36y, Good
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner€11,340.002nd€3,600.003rd€1,800.004th€1,260.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:18:07:40
1
Gad Meslois198
40-0OR:
40/1
T: P BellocheJ: S Hardy
2
Ganovo
40-0OR:
50/1
T: V VielJ: V Viel
4
General Oasis193
40-0OR:
40/1
T: Y DesmetJ: S Ernault
5
Gump Du Poncelet
40-0OR:
11/1
T: C H GallierJ: Ch Gallier
6
Garfield Du Radon54
40-0OR:
22/1
T: R ChaussierJ: A Garandeau
7
Great Meslois19
40-0OR:
20/1
T: P BellocheJ: P Belloche
8
Gentleman D'idee
40-0OR:
40/1
T: C MegissierJ: C Megissier
9
Gross Dairpet11
40-0OR:
25/1
T: P H TernisienJ: Ph Ternisien
10
Grand River221
40-0OR:
12/1
T: J BaudronJ: Mlle S Jalasti
11
Grizzly Peal
40-0OR:
11/2
T: A PerreJ: G Monnier
12
Golzac De Rem15
40-0OR:
15/2
T: M LenoirJ: M Lenoir
13
Ghana15
40-0OR:
5/1
T: J W HallaisJ: J Cl Hallais
14
Gold You D'evel176
40-0OR:
66/1
T: A BuissonJ: P Ventura
15
Geting64
40-0OR:
5/2
T: T H DuvaldestinJ: Theo Duvaldestin
16
Golden Du Bourg22
40-0OR:
10/3
T: C H EcalardJ: G Gelormini

Non-Runners

3
Gibson Riff240
40-0OR: -
T: J Van EeckhauteJ: J G Van Eeckhaute

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Geting (5/2), Golden Du Bourg (10/3), Ghana (5/1), Grizzly Peal (11/2), Golzac De Rem (15/2), Gump Du Poncelet (11/1), Grand River (12/1), Great Meslois (20/1), Garfield Du Radon (22/1), Gross Dairpet (25/1), Gibson Riff (30/1), General Oasis (40/1), Gad Meslois (40/1), Gentleman D'idee (40/1), Ganovo (50/1), Gold You D'evel (66/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

