Meetings

17:27 Mauquenchy Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Seine Tp - Monte
  • 1m 6f 36y, Good
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner€10,080.002nd€3,200.003rd€1,600.004th€1,120.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:17:33:40
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Fetiche Du Houlme176
58-9OR:
15/2
T: A P SchmittJ: Mlle Marie Bazire
2
Fiesta Du Taco190
58-9OR:
33/1
T: G LessieuJ: F Letonturier
3
Findy Du Jonc40
58-13OR:
50/1
T: V MarquezJ: J d Ferreira
4
First D'Arry15
58-13OR:
20/1
T: D BrohierJ: Mlle Ch Callico
5
Flamenco Jiel20
58-9OR:
2/1
T: J L DersoirJ: L Balu
6
Flamboyante50
58-9OR:
12/1
T: V VielJ: A Andre
7
Fast Loulou15
58-13OR:
20/1
T: P HawasJ: F Guerineau
8
Fine Dentelle33
58-13OR:
10/1
T: S HardyJ: Mlle Noemie Hardy
9
Fighter Cehere46
58-9OR:
50/1
T: X ThevenetJ: M Legros
10
Flashback Syga15
58-9OR:
20/1
T: L VervaJ: Bastien Joseph
11
Facon De Melodie15
58-9OR:
40/1
T: A RigoJ: J Condette
12
Fly Des Landes44
58-13OR:
4/1
T: S HardyJ: Mlle C Saout
13
Freedom Jiel39
58-9OR:
66/1
T: J L DersoirJ: Mlle Ch Van-dyck
14
Feminine21
58-9OR:
15/2
T: C H GallierJ: G Lenain
15
Forain Jenilou50
58-13OR:
5/1
T: L BaudronJ: A Voisin

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Flamenco Jiel (2/1), Fly Des Landes (4/1), Forain Jenilou (5/1), Feminine (15/2), Fetiche Du Houlme (15/2), Fine Dentelle (10/1), Flamboyante (12/1), Flashback Syga (20/1), Fast Loulou (20/1), First D'Arry (20/1), Fiesta Du Taco (33/1), Facon De Melodie (40/1), Fighter Cehere (50/1), Findy Du Jonc (50/1), Freedom Jiel (66/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
13/8
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
4/1
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
4/1
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
7/1
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
10/1
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
12/1
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
14/1
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
20/1
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
20/1
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
20/1
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
28/1
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
50/1
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 39m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex