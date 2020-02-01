Meetings
17:27 Mauquenchy Sat 1 February 2020
1
58-9OR:
15/2
2
58-9OR:
33/1
3
58-13OR:
50/1
4
58-13OR:
20/1
5
58-9OR:
2/1
6
58-9OR:
12/1
7
58-13OR:
20/1
8
58-13OR:
10/1
9
58-9OR:
50/1
10
58-9OR:
20/1
11
58-9OR:
40/1
12
58-13OR:
4/1
13
58-9OR:
66/1
14
Feminine21
58-9OR:
15/2
15
58-13OR:
5/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Flamenco Jiel (2/1), Fly Des Landes (4/1), Forain Jenilou (5/1), Feminine (15/2), Fetiche Du Houlme (15/2), Fine Dentelle (10/1), Flamboyante (12/1), Flashback Syga (20/1), Fast Loulou (20/1), First D'Arry (20/1), Fiesta Du Taco (33/1), Facon De Melodie (40/1), Fighter Cehere (50/1), Findy Du Jonc (50/1), Freedom Jiel (66/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed