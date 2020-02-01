Next Race Off

15:30 Lingfield Sat 1 February 2020
- Betway Novice Stakes (Class 5)
- 1m 4f,
- 8 Runners
- Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£255.00
- Surface: Polytrack
Pulled up on Flat debut (failed to finish in three of his four bumper starts) and well beaten and outpaced at Chelmsford when last of five in December. Hard to fancy.
Nearly two years since he's been seen finishing a tailed off last of 14 on debut at Kempton; best watched for now; wears first-time hood.
Won a bumper on debut at Stratford but failed to build on that and beaten a long way in two Flat starts; hard to see him making an impact here.
Broke his maiden at the fourth attempt in a bumper at Ascot (1m7½f) when sent off at 25/1; struggled over hurdles last time and unlikely this test will suit now switched to the Flat.
Showed some promise over hurdles and not disgraced on sole Flat start in a five-runner heat at Kempton; that's not far off the standard required here and can go well again.
Six-race maiden who wasn't seen to best effect at Chelmsford last time when fourth of nine; may come on for that first run in 196 days though; drops in trip.
No match for a potentially smart sort at Chelmsford on second start but beat the rest by a fair margin and ought to improve; debuts for new yard.
Showed promise in each of her three starts in novice company but failed to justify favouritism on handicap debut over C&D last time out; well bred and likely to improve; wears first-time visor.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Finespun (1/1), Vexed (5/2), Where's Tom (13/2), Mr Chua (8/1), Engrave (9/1), Open Handed (25/1), The Rocket Park (25/1), Bonsai Bay (33/1)
Verdict
- Mr Chua
- Finespun
- Engrave
