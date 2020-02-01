Next Race Off

Meetings

15:30 Lingfield Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Betway Novice Stakes (Class 5)
  • 1m 4f,
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£255.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
1
(8)
Bonsai Bay51
59-5OR:
T: Ian WilliamsJ: George Downing

Pulled up on Flat debut (failed to finish in three of his four bumper starts) and well beaten and outpaced at Chelmsford when last of five in December. Hard to fancy.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(4)
Open Handedh1696
59-5OR:
T: Mrs A J PerrettJ: J Fanning

Nearly two years since he's been seen finishing a tailed off last of 14 on debut at Kempton; best watched for now; wears first-time hood.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(5)
The Rocket Park72
79-5OR:
T: John BerryJ: L P Keniry

Won a bumper on debut at Stratford but failed to build on that and beaten a long way in two Flat starts; hard to see him making an impact here.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(3)
Where's Tom68
59-5OR:
T: M MadgwickJ: Daniel Muscutt

Broke his maiden at the fourth attempt in a bumper at Ascot (1m7½f) when sent off at 25/1; struggled over hurdles last time and unlikely this test will suit now switched to the Flat.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(7)
Mr Chuap,t17
49-3OR:
T: M ScudamoreJ: L Morris

Showed some promise over hurdles and not disgraced on sole Flat start in a five-runner heat at Kempton; that's not far off the standard required here and can go well again.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(1)
Vexed14
49-3OR: 69
T: D M SimcockJ: Hayley Turner

Six-race maiden who wasn't seen to best effect at Chelmsford last time when fourth of nine; may come on for that first run in 196 days though; drops in trip.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(6)
Engravep72
48-12OR:
T: Miss J FeildenJ: Charlie Bennett

No match for a potentially smart sort at Chelmsford on second start but beat the rest by a fair margin and ought to improve; debuts for new yard.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(2)
Finespunv128
48-12OR: 70BF
T: J H M GosdenJ: R Havlin

Showed promise in each of her three starts in novice company but failed to justify favouritism on handicap debut over C&D last time out; well bred and likely to improve; wears first-time visor.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Finespun (1/1), Vexed (5/2), Where's Tom (13/2), Mr Chua (8/1), Engrave (9/1), Open Handed (25/1), The Rocket Park (25/1), Bonsai Bay (33/1)

Verdict

A modest event and on that basis it might be worth taking a chance on MR CHUA who showed promise last time out and gets the services of Luke Morris who rides this course particularly well. Finespun is a well bred filly who could benefit from first-time headgear here. Engrave is another promising filly who could go well.
  1. Mr Chua
  2. Finespun
  3. Engrave
