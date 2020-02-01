Next Race Off

Meetings

13:45 Lingfield Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Betway Cleves Stakes (Listed) (Class 1)
  • 6f 1y,
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£25,520.002nd£9,675.003rd£4,842.004th£2,412.005th£1,210.006th£608.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
1
(3)
Good Effortp24
59-0OR: 101D
T: I MohammedJ: B A Curtis

Followed up an AW win at Deauville with a Newcastle success last time out over the minimum trip; plenty to like about that performance but has a tough ask given that Kachy is in the line up.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(2)
Habub116
59-0OR: 108CD
T: Owen BurrowsJ: David Probert

C&D winner who made it four wins from seven starts at Chelmsford last time in a three-runner event. Drop back to this trip could be challenging up at this level though and others appeal more.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(7)
Kachy224
79-0OR: 114CD
T: Tom DascombeJ: R Kingscote

Four-time C&D winner who is well suited to the tight bends here (course record holder) and produced something close to a career best when third of 17 at Royal Ascot when last seen; wide draw a slight negative but his gate-speed should negate that.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(5)
Merhoob15
89-0OR: 97CD
T: J RyanJ: Jack Mitchell

Goes well at this venue and made it a fourth course success here last time out but this is plenty tougher and he's probably a little out his depth at this level.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(8)
Royal Birtht24
99-0OR: 100CD
T: S C WilliamsJ: Jason Hart

Three-time course winner but probably better over the minimum trip and flattered by the losing margin behind Good Effort last time out; wide draw not ideal.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(4)
Soldier's Minuteh24
59-0OR: 98BFD
T: K DalgleishJ: J Fanning

Dual polytrack winner who has been a beaten favourite on each of his last three start; up against it at this level.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(1)
Tinto77
49-0OR: 101D
T: Mrs A J PerrettJ: R Havlin

Runner-up in Listed company here when last seen and that is probably a career best performance but will need to step up again if he's going to mix it with a few of these.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(6)
Lady Dancealot21
58-9OR: 94CD
T: D R C ElsworthJ: Hayley Turner

C&D winner in December but she was well beaten on her only other start in Listed class and looks up against it in a red-hot renewal of this race.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
8Kachy69-010/11Full Result
T: Tom DascombeJ: R Kingscote

Betting

Forecast

Kachy (2/5), Habub (5/1), Good Effort (13/2), Tinto (12/1), Royal Birth (18/1), Soldier's Minute (25/1), Merhoob (25/1), Lady Dancealot (33/1)

Verdict

KACHY has looked almost unbeatable around this track on his last couple of course starts here and the course record holder is very difficult to oppose here in his bid for a third straight renewal of this race. Good Effort could be the main danger and he's probably a little better than his official rating suggests. Another career best from Tinto could see the gelding get in the mix.
  1. Kachy
  2. Good Effort
  3. Tinto
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

