Next Race Off

13:45 Lingfield Sat 1 February 2020
- Betway Cleves Stakes (Listed) (Class 1)
- 6f 1y,
- 8 Runners
- Winner£25,520.002nd£9,675.003rd£4,842.004th£2,412.005th£1,210.006th£608.00
- Surface: Polytrack
Followed up an AW win at Deauville with a Newcastle success last time out over the minimum trip; plenty to like about that performance but has a tough ask given that Kachy is in the line up.
C&D winner who made it four wins from seven starts at Chelmsford last time in a three-runner event. Drop back to this trip could be challenging up at this level though and others appeal more.
Four-time C&D winner who is well suited to the tight bends here (course record holder) and produced something close to a career best when third of 17 at Royal Ascot when last seen; wide draw a slight negative but his gate-speed should negate that.
Goes well at this venue and made it a fourth course success here last time out but this is plenty tougher and he's probably a little out his depth at this level.
Three-time course winner but probably better over the minimum trip and flattered by the losing margin behind Good Effort last time out; wide draw not ideal.
Dual polytrack winner who has been a beaten favourite on each of his last three start; up against it at this level.
Runner-up in Listed company here when last seen and that is probably a career best performance but will need to step up again if he's going to mix it with a few of these.
C&D winner in December but she was well beaten on her only other start in Listed class and looks up against it in a red-hot renewal of this race.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|8
|Kachy
|6
|9-0
|10/11
|Full Result
|T: Tom DascombeJ: R Kingscote
Betting
Forecast
Kachy (2/5), Habub (5/1), Good Effort (13/2), Tinto (12/1), Royal Birth (18/1), Soldier's Minute (25/1), Merhoob (25/1), Lady Dancealot (33/1)
Verdict
- Kachy
- Good Effort
- Tinto
