Next Race Off

12:50 Leopardstown Sat 1 February 2020
- Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors '50,000 Cheltenham Bonus For Stable Staff' Novice Hurdle (Grade 1) (Class 1)
- 2m 6f,
- 8 Runners
- Winner€90,000.002nd€30,000.003rd€15,000.004th€7,500.005th€4,501.006th€3,000.00
- Surface: Turf
Bumper winner who won a maiden hurdle on debut over timber at Limerick (1m2f) in December and barely asked a question prior to the second last; steps up in trip again here but went well through the line last time; interesting.
Maiden hurdle winner here last time out, sticking to his task well and that form has a solid look to it; ought to improve again here up in trip but will need more to get the better of some of these prospects.
Maiden hurdle winner at Naas but no match for the unbeaten Champion Bumper winner back at that venue last time out in a novice hurdle; step up in trip will suit and remains an exciting prospect.
Very impressive when winning a Grade 3 at Navan and followed up in Grade 2 company at Limerick in December (would have won with a much greater degree of comfort if not making a novicey error at the last); still has potential for better.
Appreciated the step up in trip when taking a Grade 2 at Navan last time. That was only a four-runner affair but he beat a subsequent Grade 2 winner who may have failed to see out the trip; interesting contender.
Maiden hurdle winner but only third in behind Elixir D'Ainay at Naas earlier this month; certain to need improvement if he's to reverse that form here.
Useful on the Flat but shown very little in three starts over hurdles to date and looks out of his depth in this line up.
Got the better of a subsequent winner at Fairyhouse last time but sure to need further improvement if he's to play a part here.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Commander Of Fleet
|5
|11-8
|13/2
|T: G ElliottJ: J W Kennedy
Betting
Forecast
Elixir D'Ainay (11/4), Fury Road (3/1), Latest Exhibition (10/3), Longhouse Poet (11/2), Cobbler's Way (12/1), Assemble (12/1), Home By The Lee (14/1), Aircraft Carrier (100/1)
Verdict
- Fury Road
- Latest Exhibition
- Assemble
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.