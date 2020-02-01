Next Race Off

Meetings

12:50 Leopardstown Sat 1 February 2020

Scheduled
  • Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors '50,000 Cheltenham Bonus For Stable Staff' Novice Hurdle (Grade 1) (Class 1)
  • 2m 6f,
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner€90,000.002nd€30,000.003rd€15,000.004th€7,500.005th€4,501.006th€3,000.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Assemblet37
611-10OR:
T: J P O'BrienJ: J J Slevin

Bumper winner who won a maiden hurdle on debut over timber at Limerick (1m2f) in December and barely asked a question prior to the second last; steps up in trip again here but went well through the line last time; interesting.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Cobbler's Wayt34
611-10OR: C
T: H De BromheadJ: Rachael Blackmore

Maiden hurdle winner here last time out, sticking to his task well and that form has a solid look to it; ought to improve again here up in trip but will need more to get the better of some of these prospects.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Elixir D'Ainay27
611-10OR: 146
T: W P MullinsJ: M P Walsh

Maiden hurdle winner at Naas but no match for the unbeaten Champion Bumper winner back at that venue last time out in a novice hurdle; step up in trip will suit and remains an exciting prospect.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Fury Roadt36
611-10OR: 144D
T: G ElliottJ: D N Russell

Very impressive when winning a Grade 3 at Navan and followed up in Grade 2 company at Limerick in December (would have won with a much greater degree of comfort if not making a novicey error at the last); still has potential for better.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Latest Exhibition48
711-10OR: 145
T: P NolanJ: B J Cooper

Appreciated the step up in trip when taking a Grade 2 at Navan last time. That was only a four-runner affair but he beat a subsequent Grade 2 winner who may have failed to see out the trip; interesting contender.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Longhouse Poett27
611-10OR: 142
T: M BrassilJ: Mr J J Codd

Maiden hurdle winner but only third in behind Elixir D'Ainay at Naas earlier this month; certain to need improvement if he's to reverse that form here.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Aircraft Carrier17
511-8OR:
T: L ComerJ: R A Doyle

Useful on the Flat but shown very little in three starts over hurdles to date and looks out of his depth in this line up.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Home By The Leeh31
511-8OR:
T: J P O'BrienJ: R M Power

Got the better of a subsequent winner at Fairyhouse last time but sure to need further improvement if he's to play a part here.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Commander Of Fleet511-813/2
T: G ElliottJ: J W Kennedy

Betting

Forecast

Elixir D'Ainay (11/4), Fury Road (3/1), Latest Exhibition (10/3), Longhouse Poet (11/2), Cobbler's Way (12/1), Assemble (12/1), Home By The Lee (14/1), Aircraft Carrier (100/1)

Verdict

A competitive Grade 1 to kick off the Dublin Racing Festival and FURY ROAD could get Gordon Elliot off to a flyer. The gelding would have won with much more in hand without making a mistake at the last in Grade 2 company at Limerick last time out. Latest Exhibition is another exciting prospect who can go well again while Assemble traveled well into his race last time out and could go well, though improvement will be required.
  1. Fury Road
  2. Latest Exhibition
  3. Assemble
