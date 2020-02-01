Meetings

19:51 Laurel Park Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 6 - Allowance
  • 1m, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$26,460.002nd$8,400.003rd$4,200.004th$2,941.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:19:47:36
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Dancer's Melody22
38-7OR: 88
5/2
T: Timothy RitcheyJ: Carol Cedeno
3
(3)
Broad Stormb122
38-7OR: 76
12/1
T: Mark ShumanJ: Sheldon Russell
4
(4)
Omni Diva29
38-7OR: 89
8/1
T: Mark ReidJ: Avery Whisman (5)
5
(5)
Miss Tap Dance14
38-7OR: 93D
15/8
T: Jamie NessJ: Trevor McCarthy
6
(6)
Princess Cadey13
38-7OR: 91D
8/1
T: Claudio GonzalezJ: Victor Rosales (5)
8
(8)
Quiet Imagination14
38-7OR: 86
9/2
T: Tim WoolleyJ: Jevian Toledo
9
(9)
Loa22
38-7OR: 84D
11/1
T: Lacey GaudetJ: Alex Cintron

Non-Runners

2
(2)
I Was Looking Up36
38-7OR: 81
T: Anthony HamiltonJ: Grant Whitacre
7
(7)
Windy Lane50
38-7OR: 95
T: H MotionJ: Weston Hamilton

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Miss Tap Dance (15/8), Dancer's Melody (5/2), Windy Lane (5/2), Quiet Imagination (9/2), Princess Cadey (8/1), Omni Diva (8/1), Loa (11/1), Broad Storm (12/1), I Was Looking Up (15/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
13/8
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
4/1
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
4/1
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
7/1
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
10/1
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
12/1
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
14/1
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
20/1
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
20/1
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
20/1
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
28/1
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
50/1
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 38m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex