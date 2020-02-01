Meetings

16:20 Kenilworth Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Racing. It's A Rush Maiden Plate (F & M)
  • 1m 209y, Good
  • 12 Runners
  • WinnerR43,748.002ndR13,996.003rdR6,998.004thR3,499.005thR1,759.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:16:24:32
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(10)
Silver Tiarab21
49-6OR:
7/2
T: Glen KotzenJ: Morne Winnaar
2
(3)
What A Flirt14
49-6OR:
3/1
T: Patrick KruyerJ: Greg Cheyne
3
(8)
Academic Goldb156
49-6OR: BF
4/1
T: Willem NelJ: A Domeyer
4
(11)
Double Reward22
49-6OR:
18/1
T: Justin SnaithJ: S Khumalo
5
(5)
Halliberry22
49-6OR:
9/1
T: Justin SnaithJ: Bernard Fayd'Herbe
6
(4)
The Vow28
49-6OR: BF
4/1
T: Justin SnaithJ: R Fourie
7
(6)
Forget O' Girls28
49-6OR:
25/1
T: Dean KannemeyerJ: Grant Behr
8
(12)
Two For Teab22
49-6OR:
12/1
T: Dennis DrierJ: S Veale
9
(1)
Eva Eileen28
49-6OR:
14/1
T: Patrick KruyerJ: K De Melo
10
(2)
Futuristic Dame28
49-6OR:
25/1
T: Michael John RobinsonJ: C Orffer
11
(7)
Blue Gangsta22
49-6OR:
33/1
T: Candice Bass-robinsonJ: P Strydom
12
(9)
Mountain Ridge14
49-6OR:
28/1
T: Glen KotzenJ: Warren Kennedy

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

What A Flirt (3/1), Silver Tiara (7/2), The Vow (4/1), Academic Gold (4/1), Halliberry (9/1), Two For Tea (12/1), Eva Eileen (14/1), Double Reward (18/1), Futuristic Dame (25/1), Forget O' Girls (25/1), Mountain Ridge (28/1), Blue Gangsta (33/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:52 Pau
4
(0)
Castanella
J: J Plouganou
3/1
3
(0)
Habibi Linn
J: A Poirier
10/3
2
(0)
Feu D'artifice
J: S Paillard
8/1
5
(0)
Konig Gold
J: J Reveley
8/1
7
(0)
Joly Risk
J: C Lefebvre
9/1
6
(0)
Portentoso
J: T Beaurain
10/1
8
(0)
Sunka Reine
J: D Mescam
10/1
1
(0)
Miss De Boulko
J: B Dubourg
10/1
10
(0)
Memoire D'empereur
J: T Coutant
14/1
12
(0)
Nina D'amour
J: M Daubry-barbier
14/1
11
(0)
Fantasia Du Rock
J: C Prichard
16/1
9
(0)
Blue Honey Moon
J: K Nabet
16/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 38m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex