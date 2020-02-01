Meetings
16:20 Kenilworth Sat 1 February 2020
1
(10)
Silver Tiarab21
49-6OR:
7/2
2
(3)
49-6OR:
3/1
3
(8)
Academic Goldb156
49-6OR: BF
4/1
4
(11)
49-6OR:
18/1
5
(5)
49-6OR:
9/1
6
(4)
The Vow28
49-6OR: BF
4/1
7
(6)
49-6OR:
25/1
8
(12)
Two For Teab22
49-6OR:
12/1
9
(1)
49-6OR:
14/1
10
(2)
49-6OR:
25/1
11
(7)
49-6OR:
33/1
12
(9)
49-6OR:
28/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
What A Flirt (3/1), Silver Tiara (7/2), The Vow (4/1), Academic Gold (4/1), Halliberry (9/1), Two For Tea (12/1), Eva Eileen (14/1), Double Reward (18/1), Futuristic Dame (25/1), Forget O' Girls (25/1), Mountain Ridge (28/1), Blue Gangsta (33/1)
Next Race Off
16:52 Pau
4
(0)
Castanella
J: J Plouganou
3
(0)
Habibi Linn
J: A Poirier
2
(0)
Feu D'artifice
J: S Paillard
5
(0)
Konig Gold
J: J Reveley
7
(0)
Joly Risk
J: C Lefebvre
6
(0)
Portentoso
J: T Beaurain
8
(0)
Sunka Reine
J: D Mescam
1
(0)
Miss De Boulko
J: B Dubourg
10
(0)
Memoire D'empereur
J: T Coutant
12
(0)
Nina D'amour
J: M Daubry-barbier
11
(0)
Fantasia Du Rock
J: C Prichard
9
(0)
Blue Honey Moon
J: K Nabet
