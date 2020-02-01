Meetings
15:10 Kenilworth Sat 1 February 2020
1
(11)
69-6OR: C
7/1
2
(5)
69-6OR: CD
3/1
3
(9)
Vardy21
59-6OR: C
5/2
4
(12)
Hawwaam21
59-6OR: BFCD
2/1
5
(13)
59-6OR: C
14/1
6
(3)
59-6OR: C
9/1
7
(4)
79-6OR: CD
25/1
8
(6)
69-6OR: C
40/1
9
(2)
59-6OR: C
25/1
10
(1)
69-6OR: CD
33/1
11
(10)
69-6OR:
66/1
13
(14)
59-6OR: C
66/1
14
(7)
59-6OR: C
80/1
Non-Runners
12
(8)
Roy Had Enough21
69-6OR: -
T: Frank RobinsonJ: S Veale
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Hawwaam (2/1), Vardy (5/2), Rainbow Bridge (3/1), Do It Again (7/1), Twist Of Fate (9/1), One World (14/1), Bunker Hunt (25/1), Head Honcho (25/1), Eyes Wide Open (33/1), Undercover Agent (40/1), Roy Had Enough (50/1), Pack Leader (66/1), Majestic Mozart (66/1), More Magic (80/1)
Next Race Off
16:52 Pau
4
(0)
Castanella
J: J Plouganou
3
(0)
Habibi Linn
J: A Poirier
2
(0)
Feu D'artifice
J: S Paillard
5
(0)
Konig Gold
J: J Reveley
7
(0)
Joly Risk
J: C Lefebvre
6
(0)
Portentoso
J: T Beaurain
8
(0)
Sunka Reine
J: D Mescam
1
(0)
Miss De Boulko
J: B Dubourg
10
(0)
Memoire D'empereur
J: T Coutant
12
(0)
Nina D'amour
J: M Daubry-barbier
11
(0)
Fantasia Du Rock
J: C Prichard
9
(0)
Blue Honey Moon
J: K Nabet
