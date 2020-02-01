Meetings

15:10 Kenilworth Sat 1 February 2020

  • Sun Met (Grade 1)
  • 1m 1f 208y, Good
  • 13 Runners
  • WinnerR1,710,007.002ndR599,998.003rdR300,008.004thR150,004.005thR90,006.006thR30,008.007thR30,008.008thR30,008.009thR30,008.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:15:12:06
1
(11)
Do It Again21
69-6OR: C
7/1
T: Justin SnaithJ: R Fourie
2
(5)
Rainbow Bridge21
69-6OR: CD
3/1
T: Eric SandsJ: Ryan Moore
3
(9)
Vardy21
59-6OR: C
5/2
T: Adam MarcusJ: Craig Zackey
4
(12)
Hawwaam21
59-6OR: BFCD
2/1
T: M F De KockJ: A Marcus
5
(13)
One World21
59-6OR: C
14/1
T: Vaughan MarshallJ: M J Byleveld
6
(3)
Twist Of Fate21
59-6OR: C
9/1
T: Adam MarcusJ: A Domeyer
7
(4)
Head Honcho49
79-6OR: CD
25/1
T: Willem NelJ: P Strydom
8
(6)
Undercover Agent21
69-6OR: C
40/1
T: Brett CrawfordJ: C Orffer
9
(2)
Bunker Hunt42
59-6OR: C
25/1
T: Justin SnaithJ: Bernard Fayd'Herbe
10
(1)
Eyes Wide Openb21
69-6OR: CD
33/1
T: Glen KotzenJ: Warren Kennedy
11
(10)
Pack Leader21
69-6OR:
66/1
T: Glen KotzenJ: Morne Winnaar
13
(14)
Majestic Mozart21
59-6OR: C
66/1
T: Candice Bass-robinsonJ: K De Melo
14
(7)
More Magic21
59-6OR: C
80/1
T: Candice Bass-robinsonJ: Greg Cheyne

Non-Runners

12
(8)
Roy Had Enough21
69-6OR: -
T: Frank RobinsonJ: S Veale

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Hawwaam (2/1), Vardy (5/2), Rainbow Bridge (3/1), Do It Again (7/1), Twist Of Fate (9/1), One World (14/1), Bunker Hunt (25/1), Head Honcho (25/1), Eyes Wide Open (33/1), Undercover Agent (40/1), Roy Had Enough (50/1), Pack Leader (66/1), Majestic Mozart (66/1), More Magic (80/1)

