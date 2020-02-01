Meetings
14:15 Kenilworth Sat 1 February 2020
1
(8)
Celtic Seab22
59-6OR: CD
2/1
2
(13)
59-6OR: CD
5/1
3
(7)
59-6OR: BFCD
13/2
4
(14)
59-6OR: CD
40/1
5
(11)
59-6OR: CD
22/1
6
(10)
69-6OR: CD
25/1
7
(5)
59-6OR:
40/1
8
(3)
59-6OR: BFCD
40/1
9
(6)
59-6OR: CD
66/1
10
(2)
Stelviob22
69-6OR: D
66/1
11
(9)
49-5OR: CD
11/8
12
(4)
49-5OR: CD
33/1
13
(1)
Kelpie22
48-11OR: BFCD
18/1
14
(12)
48-11OR: C
33/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Queen Supreme (11/8), Celtic Sea (2/1), Clouds Unfold (5/1), Front And Centre (13/2), Kelpie (18/1), Silvano's Pride (22/1), Miyabi Gold (25/1), Sleeping Single (33/1), Third Runway (33/1), Temple Grafin (40/1), Santa Clara (40/1), Helen's Ideal (40/1), Star Fighter (66/1), Stelvio (66/1)
Next Race Off
16:52 Pau
4
(0)
Castanella
J: J Plouganou
3
(0)
Habibi Linn
J: A Poirier
2
(0)
Feu D'artifice
J: S Paillard
5
(0)
Konig Gold
J: J Reveley
7
(0)
Joly Risk
J: C Lefebvre
6
(0)
Portentoso
J: T Beaurain
8
(0)
Sunka Reine
J: D Mescam
1
(0)
Miss De Boulko
J: B Dubourg
10
(0)
Memoire D'empereur
J: T Coutant
12
(0)
Nina D'amour
J: M Daubry-barbier
11
(0)
Fantasia Du Rock
J: C Prichard
9
(0)
Blue Honey Moon
J: K Nabet
