14:15 Kenilworth Sat 1 February 2020

  • Bidvest Majorca Stakes (Grade 1) (Fillies And Mares)
  • 7f 210y, Good
  • 14 Runners
  • WinnerR625,005.002ndR199,999.003rdR100,009.004thR49,995.005thR25,007.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
(8)
Celtic Seab22
59-6OR: CD
2/1
T: Sean TarryJ: G Lerena
2
(13)
Clouds Unfold22
59-6OR: CD
5/1
T: Candice Bass-robinsonJ: A Domeyer
3
(7)
Front And Centre21
59-6OR: BFCD
13/2
T: Brett CrawfordJ: A Marcus
4
(14)
Santa Clara21
59-6OR: CD
40/1
T: Candice Bass-robinsonJ: K De Melo
5
(11)
Silvano's Pride21
59-6OR: CD
22/1
T: Justin SnaithJ: R Fourie
6
(10)
Miyabi Gold21
69-6OR: CD
25/1
T: Justin SnaithJ: Bernard Fayd'Herbe
7
(5)
Temple Grafin22
59-6OR:
40/1
T: Glen KotzenJ: Warren Kennedy
8
(3)
Helen's Ideal22
59-6OR: BFCD
40/1
T: Paul ReevesJ: Donovan Dillon
9
(6)
Star Fighter29
59-6OR: CD
66/1
T: Candice Bass-robinsonJ: Anthony Andrews
10
(2)
Stelviob22
69-6OR: D
66/1
T: Dennis DrierJ: S Veale
11
(9)
Queen Supreme21
49-5OR: CD
11/8
T: M F De KockJ: Callan Murray
12
(4)
Sleeping Single22
49-5OR: CD
33/1
T: Justin SnaithJ: P Strydom
13
(1)
Kelpie22
48-11OR: BFCD
18/1
T: Brett CrawfordJ: Greg Cheyne
14
(12)
Third Runway22
48-11OR: C
33/1
T: Glen KotzenJ: Morne Winnaar

Betting

Forecast

Queen Supreme (11/8), Celtic Sea (2/1), Clouds Unfold (5/1), Front And Centre (13/2), Kelpie (18/1), Silvano's Pride (22/1), Miyabi Gold (25/1), Sleeping Single (33/1), Third Runway (33/1), Temple Grafin (40/1), Santa Clara (40/1), Helen's Ideal (40/1), Star Fighter (66/1), Stelvio (66/1)

