Meetings

13:00 Kenilworth Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • City Of Cape Town Politician Stakes (Grade 3) (3 Year Olds)
  • 1m 209y, Good
  • 11 Runners
  • WinnerR124,997.002ndR39,993.003rdR20,005.004thR10,003.005thR5,001.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:13:08:51
1
(2)
Viking Moon42
49-6OR:
10/1
T: Jurgen van HeerdenJ: Greg Cheyne
2
(3)
Sir Michael66
49-3OR: BFC
7/2
T: Dean KannemeyerJ: K De Melo
3
(8)
Parterre28
49-3OR: C
5/1
T: Brett CrawfordJ: Bernard Fayd'Herbe
4
(9)
Bag Of Tricksb132
49-0OR: CD
4/1
T: Brett CrawfordJ: A Marcus
5
(6)
Late At Night32
49-0OR: C
14/1
T: Brett CrawfordJ: Callan Murray
6
(11)
Super Silvano28
49-0OR: BFC
13/2
T: Brett CrawfordJ: C Orffer
7
(1)
It's Complex56
49-0OR: CD
16/1
T: Vaughan MarshallJ: M J Byleveld
8
(4)
Bayberry21
48-10OR: BFC
9/2
T: Justin SnaithJ: P Strydom
9
(10)
Silver Host56
48-10OR: CD
15/2
T: Justin SnaithJ: R Fourie
10
(7)
Tillieangus28
48-10OR: BFC
14/1
T: Justin SnaithJ: S Khumalo
11
(5)
Sockeroo22
48-7OR: C
80/1
T: Glen KotzenJ: Morne Winnaar

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Sir Michael (7/2), Bag Of Tricks (4/1), Bayberry (9/2), Parterre (5/1), Super Silvano (13/2), Silver Host (15/2), Viking Moon (10/1), Late At Night (14/1), Tillieangus (14/1), It's Complex (16/1), Sockeroo (80/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex