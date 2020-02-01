Meetings
13:00 Kenilworth Sat 1 February 2020
1
(2)
49-6OR:
10/1
2
(3)
49-3OR: BFC
7/2
3
(8)
Parterre28
49-3OR: C
5/1
4
(9)
Bag Of Tricksb132
49-0OR: CD
4/1
5
(6)
49-0OR: C
14/1
6
(11)
49-0OR: BFC
13/2
7
(1)
49-0OR: CD
16/1
8
(4)
Bayberry21
48-10OR: BFC
9/2
9
(10)
48-10OR: CD
15/2
10
(7)
48-10OR: BFC
14/1
11
(5)
Sockeroo22
48-7OR: C
80/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Sir Michael (7/2), Bag Of Tricks (4/1), Bayberry (9/2), Parterre (5/1), Super Silvano (13/2), Silver Host (15/2), Viking Moon (10/1), Late At Night (14/1), Tillieangus (14/1), It's Complex (16/1), Sockeroo (80/1)
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
