Meetings

11:50 Kenilworth Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • CTS 1200 (3-Year-Olds)
  • 5f 212y, Good
  • 20 Runners
  • WinnerR2,500,002.002ndR999,997.003rdR750,002.004thR500,008.005thR199,999.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:11:51:45
1
(6)
Alramzb149
49-6OR: D
9/1
T: M F De KockJ: Bernard Fayd'Herbe
2
(17)
Putontheredlightb142
49-6OR: D
16/1
T: Sean TarryJ: G Lerena
3
(11)
Pure State42
49-6OR: C
16/1
T: Sean TarryJ: P Strydom
4
(12)
Invidia35
49-6OR: BF
10/1
T: Ashley FortuneJ: A Domeyer
5
(20)
Three Two Charlie35
49-6OR: CD
16/1
T: Candice Bass-robinsonJ: Greg Cheyne
6
(8)
Cartel Captainb35
49-6OR: CD
7/1
T: Dennis DrierJ: S Veale
7
(18)
Vaseem35
49-6OR: D
20/1
T: M F De KockJ: Callan Murray
8
(9)
General Franco59
49-6OR: C
16/1
T: Justin SnaithJ: R Fourie
9
(14)
Battleoftrafalgar35
49-6OR: D
33/1
T: M F De KockJ: Marco V'Rensburg
10
(19)
Ring Of Fire30
49-6OR: BF
40/1
T: Paul PeterJ: Morne Winnaar
11
(10)
Stopalltheclocks14
49-6OR: BFD
20/1
T: Justin SnaithJ: S Khumalo
12
(3)
Ground Control59
49-6OR: CD
50/1
T: Vaughan MarshallJ: Sandile Mbhele (3)
13
(15)
Mr Cobbs21
49-6OR:
40/1
T: Candice Bass-robinsonJ: K De Melo
14
(13)
Sarah21
49-1OR: D
2/1
T: Paul PeterJ: Warren Kennedy
15
(4)
Wisteria Walk28
49-1OR: BFD
10/1
T: Michael Nicholas HoudalakisJ: Craig Zackey
16
(2)
What You Are22
49-1OR:
22/1
T: Corne SpiesJ: C Orffer
17
(5)
Spring Break35
49-1OR: D
9/1
T: Sean TarryJ: Ryan Moore
18
(1)
Mirageb22
49-1OR: C
40/1
T: Vaughan MarshallJ: M J Byleveld
19
(7)
Calypso Beat35
49-1OR: CD
18/1
T: Brett CrawfordJ: A Marcus
20
(16)
Somewhere In Time18
49-1OR: CD
66/1
T: Justin SnaithJ: Luyolo Mxothwa

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Sarah (2/1), Cartel Captain (7/1), Alramz (9/1), Spring Break (9/1), Invidia (10/1), Wisteria Walk (10/1), Three Two Charlie (16/1), Putontheredlight (16/1), General Franco (16/1), Pure State (16/1), Calypso Beat (18/1), Vaseem (20/1), Stopalltheclocks (20/1), What You Are (22/1), Battleoftrafalgar (33/1), Mr Cobbs (40/1), Ring Of Fire (40/1), Mirage (40/1), Ground Control (50/1), Somewhere In Time (66/1)

