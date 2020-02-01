Meetings

09:50 Kenilworth Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Sun Bet Maiden Plate (F & M)
  • 5f 212y, Good
  • 8 Runners
  • WinnerR43,748.002ndR13,996.003rdR6,998.004thR3,499.005thR1,759.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:09:51:27
1
(3)
On Captain's Side77
49-6OR:
7/2
T: Greg EnnionJ: M J Byleveld
2
(4)
Bad Habit21
49-6OR:
15/2
T: Candice Bass-robinsonJ: Greg Cheyne
3
(7)
Innogen18
49-6OR:
12/1
T: Justin SnaithJ: S Khumalo
4
(2)
Lady Wylie18
49-6OR:
5/1
T: Justin SnaithJ: R Fourie
5
(6)
What A Jewel18
49-6OR:
16/1
T: Paul ReevesJ: Devin Ashby
6
(9)
Cyber Blossomb21
49-6OR:
20/1
T: Justin SnaithJ: P Strydom
8
(8)
Diva's Express63
49-6OR:
2/1
T: Willem NelJ: A Domeyer
9
(5)
Meet At The George28
49-6OR:
10/3
T: Dean KannemeyerJ: K De Melo

Non-Runners

7
(1)
Blue Duchess28
49-6OR: -
T: Adam MarcusJ: Craig Zackey

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Diva's Express (2/1), Meet At The George (10/3), On Captain's Side (7/2), Lady Wylie (5/1), Bad Habit (15/2), Innogen (12/1), Blue Duchess (14/1), What A Jewel (16/1), Cyber Blossom (20/1)

