Meetings
09:50 Kenilworth Sat 1 February 2020
1
(3)
49-6OR:
7/2
2
(4)
49-6OR:
15/2
3
(7)
Innogen18
49-6OR:
12/1
4
(2)
49-6OR:
5/1
5
(6)
49-6OR:
16/1
6
(9)
49-6OR:
20/1
8
(8)
49-6OR:
2/1
9
(5)
49-6OR:
10/3
Non-Runners
7
(1)
Blue Duchess28
49-6OR: -
T: Adam MarcusJ: Craig Zackey
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Diva's Express (2/1), Meet At The George (10/3), On Captain's Side (7/2), Lady Wylie (5/1), Bad Habit (15/2), Innogen (12/1), Blue Duchess (14/1), What A Jewel (16/1), Cyber Blossom (20/1)
Next Race Off
16:52 Pau
3
(0)
Habibi Linn
J: A Poirier
4
(0)
Castanella
J: J Plouganou
2
(0)
Feu D'artifice
J: S Paillard
5
(0)
Konig Gold
J: J Reveley
7
(0)
Joly Risk
J: C Lefebvre
6
(0)
Portentoso
J: T Beaurain
8
(0)
Sunka Reine
J: D Mescam
1
(0)
Miss De Boulko
J: B Dubourg
10
(0)
Memoire D'empereur
J: T Coutant
12
(0)
Nina D'amour
J: M Daubry-barbier
11
(0)
Fantasia Du Rock
J: C Prichard
9
(0)
Blue Honey Moon
J: K Nabet
