Next Race Off

17:45 Kempton Sat 1 February 2020
- 32Red Casino Handicap (Class 4)
- 1m,
- 4 Runners
- Winner£6,469.002nd£1,925.003rd£962.004th£481.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
- Surface: Polytrack
Last seen winning a 1m Rowley Mile handicap in September. Three-month absence a question and upped 5lb but this looks a weaker race than the aforementioned win.
Twice placed before getting off the mark in a 7f novice event here where he looked sure to do better for the extra 1f today. Opening mark far from unreasonable and rates a big danger today.
Improved for step up to 1m where he got off the mark at Lingfield latest in a novice event. Handicap debut today and suspect this mark can be left behind in the near future; player here.
Returned from France where she achieved little to finish third in a 7f claimer at Lingfield. Blinkers and extra 1f will need to bring about big improvement.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Stanford (13/8), Dogged (7/4), Transition (15/8), Get The Look (33/1)
Verdict
- Stanford
- Transition
- Dogged
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.