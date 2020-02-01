Next Race Off

Meetings

17:45 Kempton Sat 1 February 2020

Scheduled
  • 32Red Casino Handicap (Class 4)
  • 1m,
  • 4 Runners
  • Winner£6,469.002nd£1,925.003rd£962.004th£481.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
1
(4)
Dogged128
39-7OR: 85D
T: D R C ElsworthJ: William Carson

Last seen winning a 1m Rowley Mile handicap in September. Three-month absence a question and upped 5lb but this looks a weaker race than the aforementioned win.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(1)
Stanford28
39-1OR: 79C
T: A M BaldingJ: David Probert

Twice placed before getting off the mark in a 7f novice event here where he looked sure to do better for the extra 1f today. Opening mark far from unreasonable and rates a big danger today.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(3)
Transition65
39-1OR: 79D
T: Mrs A J PerrettJ: J Fanning

Improved for step up to 1m where he got off the mark at Lingfield latest in a novice event. Handicap debut today and suspect this mark can be left behind in the near future; player here.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(2)
Get The Lookb18
38-2OR: 62
T: J S MooreJ: L Morris

Returned from France where she achieved little to finish third in a 7f claimer at Lingfield. Blinkers and extra 1f will need to bring about big improvement.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Stanford (13/8), Dogged (7/4), Transition (15/8), Get The Look (33/1)

Verdict

There is very little to choose between STANFORD and Transition who both won their third novice events before going into handicaps today. Slight preference is for Andrew Balding's runner purely because he may find extra for the step up to 1m today as Transition did latest. Dogged has had a break but arguably boasts the best form.
  1. Stanford
  2. Transition
  3. Dogged
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

