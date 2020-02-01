Next Race Off

Meetings

16:45 Kempton Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • racingtv.com Handicap (Class 7)
  • 1m,
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner£2,588.002nd£770.003rd£385.004th£192.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number
Extra PlacesSKY BET PAYING 4 PLACES INSTEAD OF 3Check out the latest prices
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Zarkavonp10
69-12OR: 55CD
T: J S WainwrightJ: Jason Hart

10lb higher today than when third in a similar handicap at Newcastle penultimately after winning a C&D classified stakes last time. Handicap could now just be too much although she's one of few arriving in tip-top form.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(4)
Elusifv18
59-7OR: 50C
T: P S McEnteeJ: M Dwyer

Landed a hat-trick here over 7f early in 2019 but struggled thereafter with form and consistency. Handicap is in range on debut for new yard so market support would be notable.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(7)
Satchville Flyerp10
99-7OR: 50C
T: J M BradleyJ: Raul Da Silva

Second behind Zarkavon off level weights here latest in a classified stakes another good effort having already won here (7f) in 2020. Ran poorly in between and he has never been consistent. More than capable.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(5)
Mrs Benson8
59-7OR: 50
T: M BlanshardJ: Charles Bishop

18-race maiden ran a fair race on return at Lingfield after a three-month break when fifth of 11 latest. Her time may yet come with handicapper constantly easing her.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(8)
Jupiterv10
59-6OR: 49D
T: Alexandra DunnJ: R Havlin

Only ever won once but ran well behind Zarkavon and Satchville Flyer off level weights here last time. Efforts in handicaps earlier do dampen enthusiasm.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(9)
Kyboshv18
49-6OR: 49
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson

Maiden still searching for a trip with recent thirds over 1m½f and 1m4f at Wolverhampton showing that. Generally been competitive and can be here with any help provided by a first-time visor.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(6)
Theydon Spiritv18
59-5OR: 48
T: P CharalambousJ: L Morris

Maiden comes here off a career best effort when a neck second at Chelmsford in a 7f classified stakes. If he arrives in the same form today he looks sure to go close.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(10)
Solveig's Songb88
89-5OR: 48CD
T: S WoodmanJ: Nicola Currie

On an 11-race losing run since his C&D win in October 2018 and hasn't even placed during that run. Others then are more compelling today.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(13)
Louisiana Beat21
49-4OR: 47
T: M MurphyJ: S W Kelly

Back in trip today after fifths here (1m4f) and at Chelmsford (1m2f). Not entirely sure that will bring about the requisite improvement and the draw is no help.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(3)
Mime Dancep10
99-4OR: 47D
T: J ButlerJ: Jack Mitchell

Six-time winner but in poor form as his last behind latest showed. The 1-2-3 from that race all re-oppose so he's very hard to fancy.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(11)
Sherella24
49-3OR: 46
T: J R JenkinsJ: Lewis Edmunds

In and out performer but comes here on the back of a poor 23L last of 12 behind Satchville Flyer at this course over 7f.

Last RunWatch last race
12
(2)
Maerchengartenb12
49-3OR: 46
T: E De GilesJ: Callum Shepherd

Finished strongly when a ¾L third here over 7f latest which was arguably her best ever run. Ran abhorrently in lone previous 1m start but surely worth another go and rates a leading player here.

Last RunWatch last race
13
(14)
Brecqhou Island18
59-3OR: 46
T: Mark PattinsonJ: Isobel Francis (7)

Back in trip here after a series of miserable efforts over middle distances. Form over 1m earlier was stronger but stall 14 is the final nail in his coffin.

Last RunWatch last race
14
(12)
Te Amo Te Amoh24
49-2OR: 45
T: S DowJ: Thore Hammer Hansen (5)

Unplaced in 13 career starts and 4L eighth to re-opposing Satchville Flyer last time again gives him plenty to find.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Elusif (5/1), Zarkavon (5/1), Kybosh (5/1), Theydon Spirit (6/1), Maerchengarten (15/2), Mrs Benson (10/1), Louisiana Beat (11/1), Satchville Flyer (12/1), Mime Dance (14/1), Jupiter (14/1), Te Amo Te Amo (18/1), Sherella (20/1), Brecqhou Island (20/1), Solveig's Song (33/1)

Verdict

There is a really wide-open look to this handicap with no standout contender. A chance is taken on MAERCHENGARTEN who looked ready to leave his previous 1m effort behind latest when powering home into third over 7f. Others with obvious claims include Zarkavon and Satchville Flyer whose recent wins saw plenty of today's rivals in behind.
  1. Maerchengarten
  2. Zarkavon
  3. Satchville Flyer
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:49 Penn National
7
(7)
Pennsylvania Steel
J: Julio Hernandez
11/8
3
(3)
Purrs Well
J: Inoel Beato
7/4
8
(8)
Me Darlin Chessie
J: Jacqueline Davis
4/1
4
(4)
Castle Smoke
J: Brittany Scampton
15/2
6
(6)
Senor Ricci
J: Maicol Inirio
14/1
5
(5)
Unsung Hero
J: David Cora
16/1
2
(2)
Where's The Ben's
J: Andrew Wolfsont
33/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby