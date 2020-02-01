Next Race Off

16:45 Kempton Sat 1 February 2020
- racingtv.com Handicap (Class 7)
- 1m,
- 14 Runners
- Winner£2,588.002nd£770.003rd£385.004th£192.00
- Surface: Polytrack
10lb higher today than when third in a similar handicap at Newcastle penultimately after winning a C&D classified stakes last time. Handicap could now just be too much although she's one of few arriving in tip-top form.
Landed a hat-trick here over 7f early in 2019 but struggled thereafter with form and consistency. Handicap is in range on debut for new yard so market support would be notable.
Second behind Zarkavon off level weights here latest in a classified stakes another good effort having already won here (7f) in 2020. Ran poorly in between and he has never been consistent. More than capable.
18-race maiden ran a fair race on return at Lingfield after a three-month break when fifth of 11 latest. Her time may yet come with handicapper constantly easing her.
Only ever won once but ran well behind Zarkavon and Satchville Flyer off level weights here last time. Efforts in handicaps earlier do dampen enthusiasm.
Maiden still searching for a trip with recent thirds over 1m½f and 1m4f at Wolverhampton showing that. Generally been competitive and can be here with any help provided by a first-time visor.
Maiden comes here off a career best effort when a neck second at Chelmsford in a 7f classified stakes. If he arrives in the same form today he looks sure to go close.
On an 11-race losing run since his C&D win in October 2018 and hasn't even placed during that run. Others then are more compelling today.
Back in trip today after fifths here (1m4f) and at Chelmsford (1m2f). Not entirely sure that will bring about the requisite improvement and the draw is no help.
Six-time winner but in poor form as his last behind latest showed. The 1-2-3 from that race all re-oppose so he's very hard to fancy.
In and out performer but comes here on the back of a poor 23L last of 12 behind Satchville Flyer at this course over 7f.
Finished strongly when a ¾L third here over 7f latest which was arguably her best ever run. Ran abhorrently in lone previous 1m start but surely worth another go and rates a leading player here.
Back in trip here after a series of miserable efforts over middle distances. Form over 1m earlier was stronger but stall 14 is the final nail in his coffin.
Unplaced in 13 career starts and 4L eighth to re-opposing Satchville Flyer last time again gives him plenty to find.
Betting
Forecast
Elusif (5/1), Zarkavon (5/1), Kybosh (5/1), Theydon Spirit (6/1), Maerchengarten (15/2), Mrs Benson (10/1), Louisiana Beat (11/1), Satchville Flyer (12/1), Mime Dance (14/1), Jupiter (14/1), Te Amo Te Amo (18/1), Sherella (20/1), Brecqhou Island (20/1), Solveig's Song (33/1)
Verdict
- Maerchengarten
- Zarkavon
- Satchville Flyer
