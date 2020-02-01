Meetings

22:04 Gulfstream Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 11 - Stakes
  • 1m 110y, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$157,500.002nd$50,000.003rd$25,000.004th$17,500.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:22:12:35
1
(1)
Toledo43
38-6OR: 105BF
9/4
T: Chad BrownJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
2
(2)
Uncork The Bottle17
38-6OR: 98D
28/1
T: S Joseph JrJ: Edgard Zayas
3
(3)
Tiz The Law63
38-12OR: 102BFD
10/11
T: Barclay TaggJ: Manuel Franco
4
(4)
Ete Indien43
38-8OR: 100D
5/1
T: P BianconeJ: Luca Panici
5
(5)
Clear Destination69
38-8OR: 92
50/1
T: Ashlee BrnjasJ: Paco Lopez
6
(6)
Relentless Dancer105
38-10OR: 97
13/2
T: Michael MakerJ: Jose Ortiz
7
(7)
Mayberry Deputy35
38-6OR: 102D
20/1
T: Kenneth McPeekJ: J R Leparoux

Betting

Forecast

Tiz The Law (10/11), Toledo (9/4), Ete Indien (5/1), Relentless Dancer (13/2), Mayberry Deputy (20/1), Uncork The Bottle (28/1), Clear Destination (50/1)

