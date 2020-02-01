Meetings

19:04 Gulfstream Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 5 - Allowance Optional Claiming
  • 1m 1f, Firm
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner$32,761.002nd$10,401.003rd$5,200.004th$3,640.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:19:07:53
NEW! Keep an eye out for 'Insights' against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
4
(4)
Identifier41
48-9OR: 79D
14/1
T: Oscar GonzalezJ: Marcos Meneses
6
(6)
Vettori Kin181
78-9OR: 119
7/2
T: Kenneth McPeekJ: J R Leparoux
8
(8)
Armistice Dayb135
48-9OR: 108D
11/4
T: Barbara MinshallJ: Edgard Zayas
12
(12)
Basha35
68-9OR: 106D
11/1
T: Jena AntonucciJ: Emisael Jaramillo
14
(14)
Ekhtibaar22
78-9OR: 102D
10/11
T: Jorge NavarroJ: Paco Lopez

Non-Runners

1
(1)
Projected52
88-9OR: 110
T: Eddie KenneallyJ: Tyler Gaffalione
2
(2)
Noble Indy69
58-9OR: 106
T: Todd PletcherJ: John Velazquez
3
(3)
Go Poke The Bear31
48-9OR: 99
T: Michael MakerJ: Paco Lopez
5
(5)
Epic Bromance28
48-9OR: 98
T: Kelly BreenJ: Joe Bravo
7
(7)
Unleveraged118
58-9OR: 108
T: Chad BrownJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
9
(9)
Timmy M.35
48-9OR: 110
T: Joseph OrsenoJ: Cristian Torres
10
(10)
Dragon Bay27
78-9OR: 106
T: Stuart SimonJ: Chris Landeros
11
(11)
Heza Kitten58
58-9OR: 106
T: Mary EpplerJ: Jose Ortiz
13
(13)
Scars Are Cool41
48-9OR: 106
T: Stanley HoughJ: Tyler Gaffalione

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Ekhtibaar (10/11), Armistice Day (11/4), Vettori Kin (7/2), Unleveraged (7/2), Projected (4/1), Noble Indy (9/2), Scars Are Cool (8/1), Go Poke The Bear (10/1), Basha (11/1), Heza Kitten (12/1), Identifier (14/1), Epic Bromance (15/1), Dragon Bay (15/1), Timmy M. (20/1)

