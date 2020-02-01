Meetings

18:34 Gulfstream Sat 1 February 2020

  • Race 4 - Allowance Optional Claiming
  • 1m 110y, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$32,130.002nd$10,200.003rd$5,101.004th$3,570.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:18:40:18
1
(1)
Manicomio142
48-9OR: 90D
33/1
T: Agustin BezaraJ: Miguel Vasquez
2
(2)
Gumpb49
48-9OR: 102
4/1
T: S Joseph JrJ: Manuel Franco
3
(3)
Blueridge Mountainb162
48-9OR: 88D
20/1
T: Mary EpplerJ: Paco Lopez
4
(4)
Gray Beau29
108-9OR: 104D
14/1
T: John VinsonJ: Nik Juarez
5
(5)
Winking At Thedude41
58-9OR: 105D
6/1
T: Teresa PompayJ: Cristian Torres (5)
6
(6)
Kid Bourbon22
48-9OR: 111BFD
11/8
T: Mark HennigJ: J R Leparoux
7
(7)
Donji43
88-9OR: 104D
14/1
T: Elizabeth DoblesJ: Rajiv Maragh
8
(8)
Fearlessb141
48-9OR: 100
11/4
T: Todd PletcherJ: Irad Ortiz Jr

Betting

Forecast

Kid Bourbon (11/8), Fearless (11/4), Gump (4/1), Winking At Thedude (6/1), Donji (14/1), Gray Beau (14/1), Blueridge Mountain (20/1), Manicomio (33/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

16:52 Pau
3
(0)
Habibi Linn
J: A Poirier
7/2
4
(0)
Castanella
J: J Plouganou
9/2
5
(0)
Konig Gold
J: J Reveley
13/2
7
(0)
Joly Risk
J: C Lefebvre
15/2
2
(0)
Feu D'artifice
J: S Paillard
8/1
6
(0)
Portentoso
J: T Beaurain
17/2
8
(0)
Sunka Reine
J: D Mescam
10/1
1
(0)
Miss De Boulko
J: B Dubourg
10/1
12
(0)
Nina D'amour
J: M Daubry-barbier
12/1
10
(0)
Memoire D'empereur
J: T Coutant
14/1
11
(0)
Fantasia Du Rock
J: C Prichard
16/1
9
(0)
Blue Honey Moon
J: K Nabet
16/1
