Meetings

18:04 Gulfstream Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 3 - Starter Optional Claiming
  • 1m, Firm
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$22,680.002nd$7,201.003rd$3,600.004th$2,520.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:18:09:55
3
(3)
Afrolina13
38-8OR: 30
40/1
T: Amador SanchezJ: Silvia Zapico
4
(4)
Just A Bit Sassy49
38-8OR: 85D
4/1
T: Mary EpplerJ: Tyler Gaffalione
5
(5)
Elusive Molly9
38-8OR: 95D
4/5
T: Bobby DibonaJ: John Velazquez
6
(6)
Yolanda's Pride29
38-8OR: 83D
17/2
T: Steve KlesarisJ: Edgard Zayas
7
(7)
Reggae Revolutionb151
38-8OR: 81
10/1
T: David FawkesJ: Emisael Jaramillo
9
(9)
Interestb158
38-8OR: 89D
11/1
T: Juan AvilaJ: Cristian Torres (5)
10
(10)
Glorious Gal31
38-8OR: 82D
11/2
T: Joseph OrsenoJ: Paco Lopez

Non-Runners

1
(1)
Rising Bella29
38-10OR: 81
T: Steve KlesarisJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
2
(2)
Little Bit Good29
38-8OR: 83
T: Ronald SpatzJ: Javier Castellano
8
(8)
R Sea Smoke23
38-8OR: 73
T: Mary EpplerJ: Jairo Rendon

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Elusive Molly (4/5), Rising Bella (2/1), Just A Bit Sassy (4/1), Glorious Gal (11/2), Little Bit Good (6/1), Yolanda's Pride (17/2), Reggae Revolution (10/1), Interest (11/1), R Sea Smoke (20/1), Afrolina (40/1)

