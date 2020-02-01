Meetings
17:00 Gulfstream Sat 1 February 2020
1
(1)
48-9OR: 61D
25/1
2
(2)
48-9OR: 54D
25/1
3
(3)
48-9OR: 56
12/1
4
(4)
Garota43
48-9OR: 53D
4/1
5
(5)
48-9OR: 66D
9/1
6
(6)
58-9OR: 66D
16/1
7
(7)
58-9OR: 76D
5/1
8
(8)
58-9OR: 72BF
7/4
9
(9)
48-9OR: 68
7/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Shanghaisweetheart (7/4), It's A Lovely Day (7/2), Garota (4/1), Pass It On (5/1), Madelyn's Dancer (9/1), Mia Angelina (12/1), Dude's Secret (16/1), Kaufy Futures (25/1), Dillon's Kitty (25/1)
Next Race Off
16:52 Pau
3
(0)
Habibi Linn
J: A Poirier
4
(0)
Castanella
J: J Plouganou
5
(0)
Konig Gold
J: J Reveley
7
(0)
Joly Risk
J: C Lefebvre
2
(0)
Feu D'artifice
J: S Paillard
6
(0)
Portentoso
J: T Beaurain
8
(0)
Sunka Reine
J: D Mescam
1
(0)
Miss De Boulko
J: B Dubourg
12
(0)
Nina D'amour
J: M Daubry-barbier
10
(0)
Memoire D'empereur
J: T Coutant
11
(0)
Fantasia Du Rock
J: C Prichard
9
(0)
Blue Honey Moon
J: K Nabet
