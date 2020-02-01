Meetings

17:00 Gulfstream Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 1 - Claiming
  • 1m, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$10,710.002nd$3,399.003rd$1,700.004th$1,190.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:17:05:54
1
(1)
Kaufy Futures17
48-9OR: 61D
25/1
T: Tamara LevyJ: Cristian Torres (5)
2
(2)
Dillon's Kitty17
48-9OR: 54D
25/1
T: Larry PilottiJ: Miguel Arroyo (7)
3
(3)
Mia Angelina30
48-9OR: 56
12/1
T: Sandra MatierJ: Miguel Vasquez
4
(4)
Garota43
48-9OR: 53D
4/1
T: Angel QuirozJ: Rajiv Maragh
5
(5)
Madelyn's Dancerb15
48-9OR: 66D
9/1
T: Pedro SobarzoJ: Diego Gomez
6
(6)
Dude's Secret17
58-9OR: 66D
16/1
T: Eduardo AzpuruaJ: Carlos Lugo
7
(7)
Pass It On56
58-9OR: 76D
5/1
T: Gerard OchoaJ: Emisael Jaramillo
8
(8)
Shanghaisweetheart30
58-9OR: 72BF
7/4
T: Victor BarbozaJ: Tyler Gaffalione
9
(9)
It's A Lovely Dayb44
48-9OR: 68
7/2
T: Jason ServisJ: Romero Maragh (5)

Betting

Forecast

Shanghaisweetheart (7/4), It's A Lovely Day (7/2), Garota (4/1), Pass It On (5/1), Madelyn's Dancer (9/1), Mia Angelina (12/1), Dude's Secret (16/1), Kaufy Futures (25/1), Dillon's Kitty (25/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

