13:17 Cagnes-sur-Mer Sat 1 February 2020

  • Fuveau Maiden
  • 7f 100y, Good
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner€13,230.002nd€4,200.003rd€2,100.004th€1,470.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:13:21:53
1
(4)
York Chop26
39-2OR:
33/1
T: C BoutinJ: S Maillot
2
(9)
Asharann149
39-2OR:
11/8
T: J C RougetJ: C Soumillon
3
(5)
Marcus Antonius18
39-2OR:
20/1
T: J M G LefebvreJ: A Chesneau (3)
4
(11)
Bene Beneb15
39-2OR:
8/1
T: Boutin (s)J: A Coutier
5
(3)
Blue Calanqueb22
39-2OR:
28/1
T: C EscuderJ: M Waldhauser (9)
6
(1)
New Cracker's17
39-2OR:
10/1
T: N CaulleryJ: A Lemaitre
7
(7)
Ete De Carl15
39-2OR:
18/1
T: Mlle L KneipJ: H Journiac
8
(6)
Zihuatanejo11
39-2OR:
13/2
T: L RovisseJ: S Pasquier
9
(10)
Le Gastronomev126
39-2OR:
14/1
T: F RossiJ: F Blondel
10
(12)
Karmoutcho37
39-2OR:
6/1
T: K BorgelJ: E Cieslik (3)
11
(2)
Barakatleb1183
39-2OR:
6/1
T: G AlimpinisisJ: M Guyon
12
(8)
Portaspada
38-11OR:
25/1
T: Cha RossiJ: C Demuro

Betting

Forecast

Asharann (11/8), Barakatle (6/1), Karmoutcho (6/1), Zihuatanejo (13/2), Bene Bene (8/1), New Cracker's (10/1), Le Gastronome (14/1), Ete De Carl (18/1), Marcus Antonius (20/1), Portaspada (25/1), Blue Calanque (28/1), York Chop (33/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Full RacecardAll Racecards

