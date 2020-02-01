Meetings
21:25 Aqueduct Sat 1 February 2020
1
(1)
38-6OR: 85
50/1
2
(2)
38-8OR: 111
7/2
3
(3)
Max Playerb46
38-6OR: 98
6/1
4
(4)
38-6OR: 97
20/1
5
(5)
Shotski56
38-11OR: 100D
11/8
6
(6)
38-6OR: 94
7/1
7
(7)
Vanzzy49
38-8OR: 96D
16/1
8
(8)
Portos32
38-6OR: 101D
4/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Shotski (11/8), Monday Morning Qb (7/2), Portos (4/1), Max Player (6/1), Prince Of Pharoahs (7/1), Vanzzy (16/1), New Commission (20/1), Mr. Shortandsimple (50/1)
Next Race Off
16:52 Pau
3
(0)
Habibi Linn
J: A Poirier
4
(0)
Castanella
J: J Plouganou
2
(0)
Feu D'artifice
J: S Paillard
5
(0)
Konig Gold
J: J Reveley
1
(0)
Miss De Boulko
J: B Dubourg
7
(0)
Joly Risk
J: C Lefebvre
6
(0)
Portentoso
J: T Beaurain
8
(0)
Sunka Reine
J: D Mescam
12
(0)
Nina D'amour
J: M Daubry-barbier
10
(0)
Memoire D'empereur
J: T Coutant
11
(0)
Fantasia Du Rock
J: C Prichard
9
(0)
Blue Honey Moon
J: K Nabet
