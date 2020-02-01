Meetings
19:25 Aqueduct Sat 1 February 2020
1
(1)
58-11OR: 96D
9/4
2
(2)
48-11OR: 97D
11/4
3
(3)
58-8OR: 77D
40/1
4
(5)
Somebody51
58-11OR: 78D
9/1
5
(6)
Dooley31
68-8OR: 88D
16/1
6
(7)
58-8OR: 100
4/1
7
(8)
48-11OR: 81D
16/1
8
(4)
Hizaam15
58-11OR: 95D
7/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Sargeant Drive (9/4), Jerome Avenue (11/4), Hizaam (7/2), Creative Style (4/1), Somebody (9/1), Later Cat (16/1), Dooley (16/1), Rockin Jo (40/1)
Next Race Off
16:52 Pau
3
(0)
Habibi Linn
J: A Poirier
4
(0)
Castanella
J: J Plouganou
2
(0)
Feu D'artifice
J: S Paillard
5
(0)
Konig Gold
J: J Reveley
1
(0)
Miss De Boulko
J: B Dubourg
7
(0)
Joly Risk
J: C Lefebvre
6
(0)
Portentoso
J: T Beaurain
8
(0)
Sunka Reine
J: D Mescam
12
(0)
Nina D'amour
J: M Daubry-barbier
10
(0)
Memoire D'empereur
J: T Coutant
11
(0)
Fantasia Du Rock
J: C Prichard
9
(0)
Blue Honey Moon
J: K Nabet
