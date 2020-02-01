Meetings

19:25 Aqueduct Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 4 - Claiming
  • 1m, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$23,310.002nd$7,400.003rd$3,700.004th$2,590.00
  • Surface: Dirt
1
(1)
Sargeant Drive43
58-11OR: 96D
9/4
T: Linda RiceJ: Kendrick Carmouche
2
(2)
Jerome Avenue23
48-11OR: 97D
11/4
T: Bruce BrownJ: Dylan Davis
3
(3)
Rockin Jo6
58-8OR: 77D
40/1
T: Dennis LalmanJ: Heman Harkie (7)
4
(5)
Somebody51
58-11OR: 78D
9/1
T: H BondJ: Reylu Gutierrez
5
(6)
Dooley31
68-8OR: 88D
16/1
T: David CannizzoJ: Luis Saez
6
(7)
Creative Style15
58-8OR: 100
4/1
T: Edward BarkerJ: Eric Cancel
7
(8)
Later Cat15
48-11OR: 81D
16/1
T: James FerraroJ: Luis Castro Rodriguez
8
(4)
Hizaam15
58-11OR: 95D
7/2
T: Linda RiceJ: Jose Lezcano

Betting

Forecast

Sargeant Drive (9/4), Jerome Avenue (11/4), Hizaam (7/2), Creative Style (4/1), Somebody (9/1), Later Cat (16/1), Dooley (16/1), Rockin Jo (40/1)

