18:00 Aqueduct Sat 1 February 2020

  • Race 1 - Maiden Claiming
  • 1m, Fast
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$28,979.002nd$9,200.003rd$4,600.004th$3,220.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:18:01:13
1
(1)
Indawin22
38-8OR: 87
4/9
T: Todd PletcherJ: Luis Saez
2
(2)
Hard Won32
38-8OR: 80
16/1
T: Leah GyarmatiJ: Luis Cardenas (7)
3
(3)
Superbloodwolfmoon32
38-8OR: 73
9/2
T: R RodriguezJ: Reylu Gutierrez
4
(4)
Getonmy Good Sideb136
38-8OR: 64
16/1
T: John ServisJ: Kendrick Carmouche
5
(5)
Tourbillon Rose51
38-8OR: 39
66/1
T: Chandradat GoberdhanJ: Oscar Gomez
6
(6)
Make Or Break20
38-8OR: 82
4/1
T: Mark HennigJ: Dylan Davis

Betting

Forecast

Indawin (4/9), Make Or Break (4/1), Superbloodwolfmoon (9/2), Hard Won (16/1), Getonmy Good Side (16/1), Tourbillon Rose (66/1)

