20:17 Tampa Bay Downs Fri 31 January 2020

  • Race 6 - Starter Optional Claiming
  • 1m, Firm
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$13,545.002nd$4,300.003rd$2,151.004th$1,506.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:20:20:35
1
(1)
Keepsakekitten27
38-6OR: 84D
4/7
T: S Joseph JrJ: Samy Camacho
2
(2)
Pretendant35
38-6OR: 66D
14/1
T: H MotionJ: Scott Spieth
4
(4)
Reckless Spirit16
38-6OR: 84D
3/1
T: Eoin HartyJ: Jose Batista
5
(5)
Rosas Way6
38-6OR: 68BF
25/1
T: Joseph MinieriJ: Angel Suarez
6
(6)
He's Smokin Nowb113
38-6OR: 84
12/1
T: Gerald BennettJ: Ronald Allen Jr
7
(7)
Catch Ya Later Bro35
38-6OR: 86
8/1
T: William SienkewiczJ: Wilmer Garcia
9
(9)
Classified Info55
38-8OR: 71D
20/1
T: Ian WilkesJ: Alonso Quinonez
10
(10)
Travelin' Song75
38-6OR: 67D
33/1
T: Skip EinhornJ: Antonio Gallardo

Non-Runners

3
(3)
Paliza16
38-6OR: 85
T: Jonathan ThomasJ: Daniel Centeno
8
(8)
Neat Street16
38-6OR: 46
T: Gerald BennettJ: Ademar Santos

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Keepsakekitten (4/7), Reckless Spirit (3/1), Catch Ya Later Bro (8/1), He's Smokin Now (12/1), Paliza (12/1), Pretendant (14/1), Classified Info (20/1), Rosas Way (25/1), Neat Street (30/1), Travelin' Song (33/1)

