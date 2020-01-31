Meetings

23:54 Penn National Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 3 - Claiming
  • 1m 70y, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$6,804.002nd$2,160.003rd$1,080.004th$755.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:23:56:56
1
(1)
Bright Blue23
88-9OR: 67D
16/1
T: J MartinezJ: Jose Rojas
2
(2)
Swivel41
88-9OR: 81D
4/1
T: Jorge MaymoJ: Jorge Vargas Jr
3
(3)
Uncle Archie28
58-9OR: 86D
5/4
T: Robert JohnstonJ: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
The Accuser23
78-9OR: 86D
18/1
T: Leandro BarbanJ: Jacqueline Davis
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise23
98-9OR: 84D
3/1
T: Kimberly GraciJ: David Cora
7
(7)
Scurlin41
58-9OR: 75D
10/1
T: Michelle StowersJ: Wilfredo Corujo
8
(8)
There He Goes14
68-9OR: 73D
14/1
T: Kimberly GraciJ: Emmanuel Esquivel
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty36
58-9OR: 85D
14/1
T: Erin McClellanJ: Tyler Conner
10
(10)
Night Spree28
78-9OR: 82D
18/1
T: Rodrigo MadrigalJ: Maicol Inirio

Non-Runners

5
(5)
Cookie Crisp159
78-9OR: 86
T: J MartinezJ: Stephanie Sheroski
11
(11)
Big House14
88-9OR: 78
T: Irving VelezJ: Andrew Wolfsont
12
(12)
Mark Twain41
98-9OR: 83
T: Jorge MaymoJ: Emilio Flores

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Uncle Archie (5/4), Rick's Surprise (3/1), Swivel (4/1), Big House (4/1), Mark Twain (5/1), Cookie Crisp (6/1), Scurlin (10/1), There He Goes (14/1), Ministersdontparty (14/1), Bright Blue (16/1), Night Spree (18/1), The Accuser (18/1)

