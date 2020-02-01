Meetings
00:22 Penn National Sat 1 February 2020
1
(1)
48-9OR: 88D
17/2
2
(2)
68-7OR: 91D
25/1
3
(3)
58-7OR: 94D
7/4
4
(4)
88-5OR: 93D
40/1
5
(5)
98-7OR: 90D
10/1
6
(6)
68-7OR: 81D
50/1
7
(7)
58-7OR: 91D
5/2
9
(9)
78-7OR: 96D
11/2
10
(10)
78-7OR: 97BFD
4/1
Non-Runners
8
(8)
Return Of A Giant66
78-7OR: 88
T: John McCaslinJ: Adam Bowman
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Cheese On (7/4), I Got A Rock (5/2), Huntington Drive (4/1), Rockin Cowboy (11/2), Return Of A Giant (8/1), Cactus Jack (17/2), Cumberland Gap (10/1), Your Secret's Safe (25/1), Anytime Anyplace (40/1), Mr. Positive (50/1)
