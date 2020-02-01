Meetings

00:22 Penn National Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 4 - Claiming
  • 5f 110y, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$9,702.002nd$3,080.003rd$1,540.004th$1,079.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:00:30:54
1
(1)
Cactus Jack16
48-9OR: 88D
17/2
T: Erin McClellanJ: Tyler Conner
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe27
68-7OR: 91D
25/1
T: Kimberly GraciJ: Inoel Beato
3
(3)
Cheese On23
58-7OR: 94D
7/4
T: Timothy KreiserJ: Edwin Gonzalez
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace34
88-5OR: 93D
40/1
T: Jose BobadillaJ: Jose Rojas
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap36
98-7OR: 90D
10/1
T: Timothy SheaJ: Andrew Wolfsont
6
(6)
Mr. Positive58
68-7OR: 81D
50/1
T: Fernando FerreiraJ: Brittany Scampton (7)
7
(7)
I Got A Rock42
58-7OR: 91D
5/2
T: Kimberly GraciJ: Emmanuel Esquivel
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy34
78-7OR: 96D
11/2
T: Leandro BarbanJ: Maicol Inirio
10
(10)
Huntington Drive90
78-7OR: 97BFD
4/1
T: Kathleen DeMasiJ: Julio Hernandez

Non-Runners

8
(8)
Return Of A Giant66
78-7OR: 88
T: John McCaslinJ: Adam Bowman

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Cheese On (7/4), I Got A Rock (5/2), Huntington Drive (4/1), Rockin Cowboy (11/2), Return Of A Giant (8/1), Cactus Jack (17/2), Cumberland Gap (10/1), Your Secret's Safe (25/1), Anytime Anyplace (40/1), Mr. Positive (50/1)

