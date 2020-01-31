Meetings

17:15 Newcastle Fri 31 January 2020

  • Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Novice Stakes (Class 5)
  • 1m 5y, Standard
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£255.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Winning time:1m 41.06sOff time:17:16:17
1
(3)
Al Maysan29
39-9OR: D
1/5
T: C ApplebyJ: B A Curtis

Dubawi colt; brother to the German Listed winner Nashirah (6f-7f); finished strongly from off the pace (after a slow start) to beat the consistent Rideson on debut at Chelmsford (1m) four weeks ago; is penalised accordingly.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(7)
Beechwood Jim Bob22
39-2OR:
6/1
T: M JohnstonJ: P J McDonald

Kept on for pressure (after leading) to finish 3L fourth to London Arch over C&D three weeks ago; that was a reasonable second attempt, but undoubtedly he'll need to step forward in order to trouble Al Maysan.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(1)
Golden Sandbanks23
39-2OR:
16/1
T: I JardineJ: Jamie Gormley

Twice-raced Havana Gold colt; somewhat of a eye-catcher (kept on for hands and heels riding after being briefly checked) when fifth of nine to Union over 7f here 23 days ago; tonight's extra yardage looks perfect (half-brother to Penhill).

Last RunWatch last race
5
(6)
Mick21
39-2OR:
50/1
T: Micky HammondJ: Rhona Pindar (7)

Makfi gelding (€4,000 yearling); drops back in trip after finishing fifth of seven (40-1) on debut at Wolverhampton (1m4f) three weeks ago; others would appear to hold more obvious claims.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(8)
Famous Minx108
38-11OR:
100/1
T: Roger FellJ: Callum Rodriguez

With Peter Maher when finishing last of 14 on debut (66-1) in a heavy ground 1m fillies maiden at Gowran Park in mid-October; has since joined Roger Fell; half-sister to the ex-Hugo Palmer-trained Newcastle winner Cool Team (7f-1m).

Last RunWatch last race
8
(5)
Queen Of Camelot
38-11OR:
10/1
T: Jedd O'KeeffeJ: G Lee

Camelot filly; fourth foal; sister to the 1m4f winner Theatro; half-sister to both Lord Yeats (1m4f Listed/2m hurdle) and Kilowatt (1m4f); holds some high profile future entries; market helpful on debut (declared a NR at Doncaster (17/08/19)).

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

3
(4)
Dande
39-2OR: -
T: Phillip MakinJ: S A Gray
7
(2)
Historical28
38-11OR: -
T: K A RyanJ: T Eaves

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
2Creationist39-91/3
T: R CharltonJ: Adam J McNamara

Betting

Forecast

Al Maysan (1/5), Beechwood Jim Bob (6/1), Queen Of Camelot (10/1), Golden Sandbanks (16/1), Historical (16/1), Dande (25/1), Mick (50/1), Famous Minx (100/1)

Verdict

AL MAYSAN very much learned on the job when making a winning debut at Chelmsford (1m) four weeks ago (beat the fair yardstick Rideson by half-a-length). Despite carrying the incurred 7lb penalty he rates as difficult to oppose with the AW champion jockey elect Ben Curtis in the saddle. On the assumption that all eight declared runners stand their ground, a possible each-way angle is offered by Golden Sandbanks who caught the eye of a number of seasoned race-readers when keeping on for hands and heels riding (briefly checked) here (7f) earlier this month.
  1. Al Maysan
  2. Golden Sandbanks
  3. Historical

Video Replay

