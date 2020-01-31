17:15 Newcastle Fri 31 January 2020
Dubawi colt; brother to the German Listed winner Nashirah (6f-7f); finished strongly from off the pace (after a slow start) to beat the consistent Rideson on debut at Chelmsford (1m) four weeks ago; is penalised accordingly.
Kept on for pressure (after leading) to finish 3L fourth to London Arch over C&D three weeks ago; that was a reasonable second attempt, but undoubtedly he'll need to step forward in order to trouble Al Maysan.
Twice-raced Havana Gold colt; somewhat of a eye-catcher (kept on for hands and heels riding after being briefly checked) when fifth of nine to Union over 7f here 23 days ago; tonight's extra yardage looks perfect (half-brother to Penhill).
Makfi gelding (€4,000 yearling); drops back in trip after finishing fifth of seven (40-1) on debut at Wolverhampton (1m4f) three weeks ago; others would appear to hold more obvious claims.
With Peter Maher when finishing last of 14 on debut (66-1) in a heavy ground 1m fillies maiden at Gowran Park in mid-October; has since joined Roger Fell; half-sister to the ex-Hugo Palmer-trained Newcastle winner Cool Team (7f-1m).
Camelot filly; fourth foal; sister to the 1m4f winner Theatro; half-sister to both Lord Yeats (1m4f Listed/2m hurdle) and Kilowatt (1m4f); holds some high profile future entries; market helpful on debut (declared a NR at Doncaster (17/08/19)).
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|2
|Creationist
|3
|9-9
|1/3
|T: R CharltonJ: Adam J McNamara
Betting
Forecast
Al Maysan (1/5), Beechwood Jim Bob (6/1), Queen Of Camelot (10/1), Golden Sandbanks (16/1), Historical (16/1), Dande (25/1), Mick (50/1), Famous Minx (100/1)
Verdict
- Al Maysan
- Golden Sandbanks
- Historical
Video Replay
