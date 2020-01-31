Meetings

16:15 Newcastle Fri 31 January 2020

  • Betway Casino Handicap (Class 4)
  • 1m 4f 98y, Standard
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£5,208.002nd£1,550.003rd£774.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Weighed In

Winning time:2m 50.84sOff time:16:17:14
1
(2)
Stamford Raffles64
79-9OR: 87CD
25/1
T: Jane Chapple-HyamJ: George Rooke (7)

Off the track since finishing last of eight to Universal Gleam at Lingfield (1m2f) in November; is eased in grade considerably from his last visit to Newcastle (the Northumberland Vase); is 2-3 over 2m here.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(6)
Battle Of Marathon13
89-8OR: 86D
7/2
T: J RyanJ: Darragh Keenan (3)

Has held his form admirably since early December (22212); was keeping on well when chasing home Petite Jack in a Class 2 handicap at Lingfield (1m4f) 13 days ago; holds a realistic chance from an untouched handicap mark of 86.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(3)
Arabic Culture34
69-7OR: 85D
7/2
T: Grant TuerJ: S H James

Consistent throughout the majority of 2019, thoroughly deserving to get his head in front at Wolverhampton (1m4f) on his penultimate start - beat Matewan by a nose; has finished on the shirt-tail of Battle Of Marathon since.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
(4)
Jus Pirest72
69-2OR: 80WS
16/1
T: D CarrollJ: P Hanagan

Won twice for Jeremy Noseda as a 3yo, including on Polytrack at Kempton (1m-1m2f); moved on for £12,000 in August 2019; has produced varied efforts since joining Declan Carroll; first start since wind surgery.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
(5)
Matewanp11
59-1OR: 79BFD
1/1
T: Ian WilliamsJ: B A Curtis

Yet to win on the AW (0-5), finishing runner-up on every single start since being narrowly denied by Arabic Culture at Wolverhampton (1m4f) in early December; the handicapper is simply showing no mercy for that consistency.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
(7)
Trinity Starv15
98-7OR: 68D
18/1
T: Karen McLintockJ: Andrew Breslin (5)

Pontefract specialist; was always toiling on hurdles debut at Huntingdon; 33-1 runner-up to the emphatic winner Ice Pyramid (beaten at short odds since) over C&D 15 days ago; this race represents a sterner test (Class 4).

Last RunWatch last race
8
(8)
Sulafaatp10(ex 5)
58-7OR: 63CD
12/1
T: Rebecca MenziesJ: Paula Muir (5)

Has flourished over this C&D from September onwards, winning twice and finishing second on three occasions; carries a 5lb penalty for beating Champagne Rules by 3¾L (Cl 5) last week; Paula Muir takes over in the saddle from Russell Harris.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

4
(1)
Billy Ray27
59-5OR: 83
T: Sam EnglandJ: D C Costello

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
4Claire Underwood49-45/2
T: R A FaheyJ: T Hamilton

Betting

Forecast

Matewan (1/1), Arabic Culture (7/2), Battle Of Marathon (7/2), Sulafaat (12/1), Jus Pires (16/1), Trinity Star (18/1), Stamford Raffles (25/1), Billy Ray (25/1)

Verdict

A competitive opener in which the flourishing C&D specialist Sulafaat sinks her teeth into much stronger opposition for the Sedgefield handler Rebecca Menzies. The form based trio of Arabic Culture, Matewan and BATTLE OF MARATHON are all closely matched on a plethora of interwoven form lines, but off the back of a particularly solid performance in a Class 2 handicap at Lingfield (1m4f) a fortnight ago the John Ryan-trained runner could offer the solution.
  1. Battle Of Marathon
  2. Matewan
  3. Arabic Culture

Video Replay

