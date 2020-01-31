16:15 Newcastle Fri 31 January 2020
Off the track since finishing last of eight to Universal Gleam at Lingfield (1m2f) in November; is eased in grade considerably from his last visit to Newcastle (the Northumberland Vase); is 2-3 over 2m here.
Has held his form admirably since early December (22212); was keeping on well when chasing home Petite Jack in a Class 2 handicap at Lingfield (1m4f) 13 days ago; holds a realistic chance from an untouched handicap mark of 86.
Consistent throughout the majority of 2019, thoroughly deserving to get his head in front at Wolverhampton (1m4f) on his penultimate start - beat Matewan by a nose; has finished on the shirt-tail of Battle Of Marathon since.
Won twice for Jeremy Noseda as a 3yo, including on Polytrack at Kempton (1m-1m2f); moved on for £12,000 in August 2019; has produced varied efforts since joining Declan Carroll; first start since wind surgery.
Yet to win on the AW (0-5), finishing runner-up on every single start since being narrowly denied by Arabic Culture at Wolverhampton (1m4f) in early December; the handicapper is simply showing no mercy for that consistency.
Pontefract specialist; was always toiling on hurdles debut at Huntingdon; 33-1 runner-up to the emphatic winner Ice Pyramid (beaten at short odds since) over C&D 15 days ago; this race represents a sterner test (Class 4).
Has flourished over this C&D from September onwards, winning twice and finishing second on three occasions; carries a 5lb penalty for beating Champagne Rules by 3¾L (Cl 5) last week; Paula Muir takes over in the saddle from Russell Harris.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|4
|Claire Underwood
|4
|9-4
|5/2
|T: R A FaheyJ: T Hamilton
Betting
Forecast
Matewan (1/1), Arabic Culture (7/2), Battle Of Marathon (7/2), Sulafaat (12/1), Jus Pires (16/1), Trinity Star (18/1), Stamford Raffles (25/1), Billy Ray (25/1)
Verdict
- Battle Of Marathon
- Matewan
- Arabic Culture
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.