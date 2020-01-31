Meetings

15:50 Lingfield Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Novice Median Auction Stakes (Class 6)
  • 1m 2f, Standard
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£207.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:2m 9.45sOff time:15:52:29
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Alborkan31
39-5OR:
15/8
T: Miss Amy MurphyJ: Lewis Edmunds

Improved from his debut over furlong shorter (7f) when running a respectable second here to an above-average sort. Looked the sort to improve further especially over this sort of trip; leading contender.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(5)
Cafe Milano14
39-5OR: 72
2/1
T: S DowJ: Thore Hammer Hansen (5)

Three runs so far in minor company and the only one in the field to have gained a handicap mark. Ran his best race to date over C&D last time keeping on well to finish third when a 33-1 chance; looks a danger if he can repeat that effort.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(2)
Elham Valley98
39-5OR:
9/4
T: A M BaldingJ: David Probert

Not unduly punished on either of his 2yo starts and very much looks the type to make up into a better 3yo. Only tried over 1m so far but ought to stay this trip on his return to action and AW debut; promising sort, much respected.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(7)
Kommodity Kid
39-5OR:
10/1
T: J G PortmanJ: R Kingscote

Only newcomer in the field who cost €14,000 as a foal. By Kingston Hill out of a maiden dam (best effort at 2m) there are some smart fillies on the distaff side of the pedigree. May well need this but one to watch in the market.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(6)
Zero Limits46
39-5OR:
40/1
T: M BottiJ: Stefano Cherchi (7)

Neither of his two efforts so far have been very encouraging running very green on his debut and never getting involved at Wolverhampton last time. Has now been gelded but looks unlikely to trouble the principals in this.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(3)
Runcible27
39-0OR:
33/1
T: Miss BrownJ: M Dwyer

Irish raider who made her debut here over 1m earlier in the month running to just a poor level and finishing seventh of nine. Up in trip for her second outing and should improve but would be an unlikely winner.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(4)
Up The Aisle11
39-0OR:
66/1
T: J G PortmanJ: Rob Hornby

One of two runners for the stable in this contest with this one having had just the one run where she showed only inexperience. Now up slightly in trip she would have to improve significantly on her Polytrack debut to have any say in this.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Alborkan (15/8), Cafe Milano (2/1), Elham Valley (9/4), Kommodity Kid (10/1), Runcible (33/1), Zero Limits (40/1), Up The Aisle (66/1)

Verdict

Hardly a strong contest but there are one or two that take the eye led by Amy Murphy’s ALBORKAN whose second here late last month over 7f marked him down as a useful performer and he looks to be on an upward curve. Café Milano is moving in the direction and a repeat of his last run would give him a good chance of breaking his maiden. The biggest danger to the selection looks to be Andrew Balding’s Elham Valley who showed a great deal of promise on turf last year and if he’s ready to go looks the sort to make into a decent 3yo.
  1. Alborkan
  2. Elham Valley
  3. Cafe Milano

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:30 Charles Town
1
(1)
Joopster
J: Luis Batista
8/13
5
(5)
Little Plumber
J: Antonio Lopez
3/1
2
(2)
Malibu Sunset
J: Fredy Peltroche
7/2
4
(4)
Walk To Freedom
J: Sunday Jr Diaz
16/1
6
(6)
He's Special
J: Jason Simpson
50/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby