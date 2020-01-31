Verdict

Alborkan Elham Valley Cafe Milano

Hardly a strong contest but there are one or two that take the eye led by Amy Murphy’swhose second here late last month over 7f marked him down as a useful performer and he looks to be on an upward curve.is moving in the direction and a repeat of his last run would give him a good chance of breaking his maiden. The biggest danger to the selection looks to be Andrew Balding’swho showed a great deal of promise on turf last year and if he’s ready to go looks the sort to make into a decent 3yo.