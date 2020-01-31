15:50 Lingfield Fri 31 January 2020
Improved from his debut over furlong shorter (7f) when running a respectable second here to an above-average sort. Looked the sort to improve further especially over this sort of trip; leading contender.
Three runs so far in minor company and the only one in the field to have gained a handicap mark. Ran his best race to date over C&D last time keeping on well to finish third when a 33-1 chance; looks a danger if he can repeat that effort.
Not unduly punished on either of his 2yo starts and very much looks the type to make up into a better 3yo. Only tried over 1m so far but ought to stay this trip on his return to action and AW debut; promising sort, much respected.
Only newcomer in the field who cost €14,000 as a foal. By Kingston Hill out of a maiden dam (best effort at 2m) there are some smart fillies on the distaff side of the pedigree. May well need this but one to watch in the market.
Neither of his two efforts so far have been very encouraging running very green on his debut and never getting involved at Wolverhampton last time. Has now been gelded but looks unlikely to trouble the principals in this.
Irish raider who made her debut here over 1m earlier in the month running to just a poor level and finishing seventh of nine. Up in trip for her second outing and should improve but would be an unlikely winner.
One of two runners for the stable in this contest with this one having had just the one run where she showed only inexperience. Now up slightly in trip she would have to improve significantly on her Polytrack debut to have any say in this.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Alborkan (15/8), Cafe Milano (2/1), Elham Valley (9/4), Kommodity Kid (10/1), Runcible (33/1), Zero Limits (40/1), Up The Aisle (66/1)
Verdict
- Alborkan
- Elham Valley
- Cafe Milano
Video Replay
