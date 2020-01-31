Meetings

20:49 Laurel Park Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 8 - Allowance Optional Claiming
  • 7f, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$28,350.002nd$9,000.003rd$4,499.004th$3,149.00
  • Surface: Dirt
1
(1)
Follow The Dog22
48-11OR: 90
7/2
T: Phil SchoenthalJ: Julian Pimentel
2
(2)
Workin On A Dream21
58-8OR: 104D
13/2
T: Francis AbbottJ: Victor Carrasco
3
(3)
Cerulean Springs21
58-8OR: 105
5/1
T: Marilyn McMullenJ: Forest Boyce
4
(4)
Confessor21
48-8OR: 101
16/1
T: Carl DoranJ: Sheldon Russell
5
(5)
W W Springtime68
48-8OR: 92
7/1
T: Carlos MancillaJ: Horacio Karamanos
6
(6)
Fort Fortitude28
68-11OR: 103D
5/2
T: Jamie NessJ: Trevor McCarthy
7
(7)
Saratoga Bob21
68-8OR: 104D
14/1
T: Katharine VossJ: Jevian Toledo
8
(8)
Sanavi76
68-8OR: 102D
13/2
T: Mary PattershallJ: David Castillo
9
(9)
Chargin Storm21
68-8OR: 107D
12/1
T: Jose CorralesJ: Ricardo Chiappe

Betting

Forecast

Fort Fortitude (5/2), Follow The Dog (7/2), Cerulean Springs (5/1), Workin On A Dream (13/2), Sanavi (13/2), W W Springtime (7/1), Chargin Storm (12/1), Saratoga Bob (14/1), Confessor (16/1)

