Meetings

20:20 Laurel Park Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 7 - Claiming
  • 5f 110y, Fast
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$11,340.002nd$3,600.003rd$1,799.004th$1,260.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:20:23:30
1
(1)
Swing Step22
78-8OR: 85D
11/1
T: Donnovan HaughtonJ: Jevian Toledo
3
(3)
Smokin Hot Factor35
68-8OR: 86D
10/1
T: Rodolfo SalomonJ: Angel Cruz
4
(4)
Zombie65
58-8OR: 94D
5/2
T: Jamie NessJ: Trevor McCarthy
5
(5)
La Maquina Gris19
68-8OR: 90D
11/2
T: Wayne PottsJ: Ricardo Chiappe
7
(7)
Midnight Cry19
58-8OR: 99D
6/4
T: Claudio GonzalezJ: Victor Rosales (5)
8
(8)
It's The Journey36
78-8OR: 96D
5/1
T: Michael TrombettaJ: Alex Cintron

Non-Runners

2
(2)
Sir Brahms20
58-8OR: 91
T: Kieron MageeJ: J Acosta
6
(6)
Hide The Candy10
48-11OR: 76
T: Miguel PenalozaJ: Angel Arroyo

Betting

Forecast

Midnight Cry (6/4), Zombie (5/2), It's The Journey (5/1), Sir Brahms (5/1), La Maquina Gris (11/2), Hide The Candy (8/1), Smokin Hot Factor (10/1), Swing Step (11/1)

